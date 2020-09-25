Vi Offering 1GB Free Data for 7 Days to Select Users

Vi (Vodafone Idea) is offering 1GB high-speed data for free to select customers. The free data is available as a part of a promotional offer along with seven days of validity. The new offer comes a couple of weeks after Vodafone Idea got rebranded to Vi (read as “We”). Earlier this week, the telecom operator also started offering one-year Zee5 Premium subscription for free with plans starting at Rs. 355. Vi also recently announced its Rs. 351 prepaid recharge plan with 100GB high-speed data access.

As reported by Telecom Talk, Vi is giving the 1GB high-speed data benefit to select customers for seven days. The data is available for free and is over and above the benefits available through the existing plan. The operator is informing selected customers about the free 1GB data inclusion through an SMS message. The additional data allocation can be checked from the Vi app that was previously titled My Vodafone.

It should be noted that the free 1GB high-speed data access provided under the promotional offer will not be carried forward after the seven-day validity. This would help Vi convince customers to pick a suitable plan after exceeding the benefit.

Vi isn't the only telco in the country to offer free high-speed data access. Jio often provides a similar data benefit to its select subscribers. In July, Airtel was also spotted offering 1GB free high-speed data to some users for three days.

Earlier this month, Vodafone Idea embraced Vi as its new brand identity that emphasises the final stage of the merger integration between the two companies that got completed in August 2018. The operator promised a “Happy Surprises” programme at the time of announcing its new branding that would reward users with daily prizes for spotting the new logo in the Vi app.

