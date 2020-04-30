Technology News
Vodafone Idea Offers Free 2GB High-Speed Data, Unlimited Voice Calls to Select Users

The benefits are reportedly provided by Vodafone Idea in circles such as Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 April 2020 16:42 IST
Vodafone Idea is providing 2GB high-speed data and unlimited voice calls for seven days

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea users can check their eligibility by dialling 121363
  • The additional data is available over and above the existing quota
  • Vodafone Idea eligible customers get an SMS message confirming benefits

Vodafone Idea is offering 2GB daily high-speed data and unlimited voice calling benefits to select users at no additional cost. The new offer is available with a validity of seven days. However, the eligibility criteria for the benefits is unclear. Vodafone Idea introduced the new offer just days after its brought a double data offer to the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid recharge plans. It is also amongst the operators that have extended incoming call benefits during the coronavirus-focussed lockdown that is in place until May 3.

Users on Twitter have reported the arrival of the additional 2GB high-speed data and unlimited voice calling benefits. These are in place on a daily basis for seven days.

Vodafone Idea is not charging customers for the new data allocation and voice calling benefits, and bundled data allocation is available over and above the existing data quota.

The additional high-speed data and voice calling benefits aren't provided to all Vodafone Idea users. However, it seems that the offer is arriving to select users gradually.

How to check eligibility

You can check the eligibility of the additional data and voice calling benefits on your Vodafone or Idea connection by dialling 121363. If you're eligible, you'll get an SMS message confirming the update. You'll, otherwise, hear a voice message saying that you aren't eligible for the offer.

The SMS message confirming the new offer says that it's provided to users as a “special gift” to overcome the lockdown blues.

 

The additional 2GB high-speed daily data and unlimited calls have been offered in various circles, including Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, reports technology and telecom blog PriceBaba. However, the offer is provided only to select users, which means that it won't be available to all users in the eligible circles.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vodafone Idea to get clarity on the offer and will update this story as and when the operator responds.

A move similar to Jio's additional data offer
Vodafone Idea's offer comes just after Jio was spotted offering free 2GB daily high-speed data benefit to its users. The Mumbai-based operator, however, has provided the identical data offering with four days validity.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone, Idea, coronavirus, COVID 19, coronavirus lockdown, lockdown
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Comment
 
 

