Vodafone Idea's new unlimited plans were announced earlier this week, but it was not just the price hike that came as an unwelcome surprise, as the telco also imposed an FUP cap for voice calls to other networks. The more affordable unlimited plans capped the voice calls at 1,000 minutes, while the pricier long-term plans upped the FUP to 3,000 minutes. Following in Airtel's footsteps, Vodafone Idea has also removed the FUP limit on voice calls for its unlimited plans, which means Vodafone and Idea subscribers can now make unlimited voice calls to other networks without any worries about running out of minutes.

The official Vodafone India Twitter handle announced the unlimited calling facility for all of its new prepaid plans. Idea separately tweeted that customers who opt for any of the new unlimited prepaid plans can now enjoy free voice calling on any network in the country without having to worry about any FUP limitation. Earlier, Airtel also lifted the FUP cap on voice calling for all unlimited plans offered by the company. This only leaves Jio among the big three Indian telcos that still limits the number of minutes for free voice calls to other networks.

Vodafone Idea announced new unlimited packs with 28-day, 84-day and 365-day validity earlier this week. Following the price hike, the new Vodafone Idea unlimited plans start at Rs. 149, and go up to Rs. 399 with a validity of 28 days. As for the unlimited plans with 84-day validity, they start at Rs. 374, while the costliest one goes up to Rs. 699.

The annual unlimited plans with a validity of 365 days are priced at Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 2,399. The Rs. 1,499 Vodafone Idea plan offers unlimited voice calling minutes, 24GB of data for the entire duration, and a total of 3,600 SMS messages. Vodafone Idea's Rs. 2,399 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB of data per day, and 100 SMS messages each today.