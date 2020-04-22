Technology News
Vodafone Idea Reduces Scope of Double Data Offer to 9 Circles, Limits Benefits to 2 Recharges

The double data offer by Vodafone Idea is now limited to nine circles, namely Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 April 2020 13:46 IST
Vodafone Idea originally provided its double data offer across all its 22 telecom circles

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea last week restricted the double data offer to 14 circles
  • The new change is listed on the Vodafone India site
  • Vodafone Idea originally offered double data benefits starting at Rs. 249

Vodafone Idea has further reduced the scope of its double data offer to nine telecom circles. Originally, the double data offer was launched across all 22 telecom circles where the operator offers its networks. The offer was, however, restricted from the total of 22 circles to 14 circles last week. Alongside restricting the double data offer to nine circles, Vodafone Idea has also reduced its availability to Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans. The offer was up until now available on three prepaid plans, starting from Rs. 249.

As per the changes listed on the Vodafone India site, the double data offer is limited to nine circles, namely Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir. This shows that the operator has reduced the scope of the offer from the earlier 14 circles. The offer, however, was launched early last month across all 22 circles where the telecom operator has its networks.

In addition to the limited circles, the double data offer by Vodafone Idea that was previously available on three prepaid recharge plans has been restricted to two plans of denominations Rs. 399 and Rs. 599. This means that the offer is no longer applicable on the Rs. 249 prepaid plan that had double data benefits up until now.

Vodafone has reduced the double data offer to two prepaid recharge plans

 

The double data offer was provided to both Vodafone and Idea subscribers with 1.5GB of additional daily high-speed data benefits. The plans that have the offer already offered 1.5GB high-speed data quota per day. Therefore, the additional data effectively doubles the benefits.

Alongside data benefits, the Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plans come bundled with Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions for Vodafone customers. Idea users, on the other hand, have got Idea Movies and TV app access.

The latest changes to the double data offer were initially reported by telecom-focussed blog OnlyTech. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the update on the telecom operator's site.

