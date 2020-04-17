Technology News
Vodafone Idea Discontinues Double Data Offer in 8 Telecom Circles

Vodafone Idea is no longer providing its double data offer in eight circles, namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Punjab, and UP West.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 April 2020 12:35 IST
Vodafone Idea Discontinues Double Data Offer in 8 Telecom Circles

Vodafone Idea brought the double data offer for both Vodafone and Idea customers

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea launched the double data offer early last month
  • It was available across all 22 circles in which Vodafone Idea operates
  • However, Vodafone Idea has now restricted its availability

Vodafone Idea has restricted its double data offer from all 22 telecom circles to 14 circles. This means that the telecom operator has discontinued the offer from its eight circles. Introduced early last month, the double data offer provided by Vodafone Idea debuted on its Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plans. It brought 1.5GB of additional daily data benefits. The offer was notably launched just weeks after telecom operators in India were to pay their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

As per an update available on the Vodafone India site, the double data offer is no longer applicable in eight circles, namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Punjab, and UP West. This is unlike the original launch when the offer was provided on a pan-India basis to all 22 telecom circles by Vodafone Idea.

The limited-period offer brought additional 1.5GB daily data benefits to the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plans for both Vodafone and Idea customers. Since all three plans already had 1.5GB data per day quota, the addition of 1.5GB data effectively doubled the benefits and thus called the double data offer.

While the Rs. 249 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days, the Rs. 399 plan is valid for 56 days and the Rs. 599 plan comes with a validity of 84 days. All three plans also provide access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions to Vodafone customers, whereas Idea users get access to Idea Movies and TV app.

Vodafone Idea brought the double data offer for a limited period of time. However, there isn't any information upon its validity.

Telecom-focussed blog OnlyTech first spotted the change in the double data offer by Vodafone Idea. However, Gadgets 360 was able to verify the update on the telecom operator's site.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone, Idea
Apple to Reopen Its Sole Branded Store in South Korea on April 18

Vodafone Idea Discontinues Double Data Offer in 8 Telecom Circles
