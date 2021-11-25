Technology News
Vi Data Delight Offer Gives 2GB Additional Data on Vi Hero Unlimited Plans: All Details

Vodafone’s new Data Delight offer is applicable on Vi Hero Unlimited plans starting from Rs. 299.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 November 2021 14:12 IST
Vi Data Delight Offer Gives 2GB Additional Data on Vi Hero Unlimited Plans: All Details

Vi Data Delight offer can be available by going to the Vi app or dialling 121249

Highlights
  • Vi Hero Unlimited plans also offer ‘Binge All Night’ benefits
  • Vi Data Delight offers 2GB additional data every month
  • Vi Hero Unlimited plans also come with weekend rollover benefit

Vodafone Idea is offering extra mobile data on select prepaid plans to its subscribers. The offer is being called Data Delight, and those who avail it, are entitled to get 2GB of additional data from Vodafone Idea free of cost. This Data Delight offer can be availed on Vi Hero Unlimited daily data packs that start from Rs. 299. This offer does not get applied automatically and users have to manually activate through the Vi mobile app. The Vi Hero Unlimited plans also offer ‘Binge all night' and weekend data rollover benefits.

The Vi Data Delight offer is live on the website and is applicable on prepaid plans priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 359, Rs. 399, Rs. 409, Rs. 475, Rs. 479, Rs. 501, Rs. 539,Rs. 599, Rs. 701, Rs. 719, Rs. 839, Rs. 901, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,899, and Rs. 3,099. All of these plans offer 2GB of additional back-up data every month at no extra cost. To avail this offer, users need to login to the Vi app or dial 121249. Once the registration is complete, Vi will alert users of activation via an SMS message. The Data Delight benefit was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

All Vi Hero Unlimited plans also offer ‘Binge All Night' benefits that allow users to surf, stream, and use data from 12am to 6am without pack deduction. The weekend rollover benfit allows users to accumulate unused daily data quota from the weekdays and make it available on Saturdays and Sundays.

The base Rs. 299 Vi Hero Unlimited plan offers truly unlimited calls, 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, and a validity of 28 days. Plans included in the Vi Hero Unlimited offer come with validity starting from 28 days to up to 365 days. The most premium Rs. 3,099 plan offers truly unlimited calling, 3GB per day data, 100 SMS messages per day, and 365 days validity.

Vi recently increased prices of its prepaid plans by up to Rs. 500. Data top ups to unlimited voice bundles have seen a price hike. Even the base level Rs. 79 voice pack sees a hike of Rs. 20, and will be priced at Rs. 99.

Vodafone Idea, Vi, Data Delight
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Vi Data Delight Offer Gives 2GB Additional Data on Vi Hero Unlimited Plans: All Details
