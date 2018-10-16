NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Vodafone Idea Partners Citibank to Offer 50 Percent Cashback but There's a Lot of Fine Print

Vodafone Idea Partners Citibank to Offer 50 Percent Cashback but There's a Lot of Fine Print

, 16 October 2018
Vodafone Idea Partners Citibank to Offer 50 Percent Cashback but There's a Lot of Fine Print

Vodafone Idea will provide cashback of Rs. 200 per month for 12 bills

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea is offering cashback to select postpaid users only
  • These users must apply for a new Citibank credit card to be eligible
  • They can avail a total of up to Rs. 2,400 cashback using this offer

Telecom operators Vodafone and Idea Cellular completed the merger of their India operations in August, and the merged entity has since then been revising plans to offer uniform deals to all customers. The merger effectively made Vodafone Idea Limited the largest telecom service provider in India, and this merged company has now partnered with Citibank to offer up to 50 percent cashback to its postpaid customers. This offer is applicable only to its Vodafone Red and Idea Nirvana premium customers in India, and a cashback of up to Rs. 2,400 can be availed by users.

To use this offer, Vodafone Idea (only Vodafone Red and Idea Nirvana) customers must apply for a new credit card and spend Rs. 4,000 within 60 days of the card issuance. They can then apply for a cashback worth Rs. 2,400 for a year with a rate of Rs. 200 per month for 12 consecutive bills. This offer is only valid for Vodafone Red and Idea Nirvana users with plans of Rs. 399 and above. So if the Rs. 399 postpaid plan user avails this offer, they can get 50 percent i.e. Rs. 200 cashback on their monthly bill. The cash back will be equivalent to 50 percent of the monthly bill or Rs. 200, whichever is lower.

This offer isn't applicable for existing Citibank credit card users, and Vodafone and Idea post-paid customers must apply for a new CitiBank credit card via My Vodafone App, My Idea App, Vodafone and Idea website or Citibank website to avail the cashback offer. This offer is applicable in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata, Baroda, Chennai, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Secuderabad, and Ahmedabad only. This offer is listed to be valid only till December 31. Furthermore, the cashback can be availed in paying future postpaid rental bills only, and cannot be encashed or used in any other way.

Comments

Vodafone Idea Partners Citibank to Offer 50 Percent Cashback but There's a Lot of Fine Print
