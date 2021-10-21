Vodafone Idea and BSNL continued to lose market share in the Indian wireless subscriber segment in August, according to a new report from TRAI. Reliance Jio continued to add subscribers maintaining its market share in the segment. Bharti Airtel also added subscribers in the month of August, though not as many as Jio. Reliance Jio added 0.649 million wireless subscribers, whereas Bharti Airtel telecom added a total of 0.138 million subscribers in August according to TRAI.

TRAI's latest telecom subscription report for August shows that Reliance Jio's wireless subscriber base increased from 37.34 percent in July to 37.40 percent in August. Airtel was the only other telecom operator that gained wireless subscribers with 0.138 million subscribers added in August. Its market share increased to 29.85 percent from 29.83 percent in July.

Vodafone Idea, the TRAI report says, lost fewer wireless subscribers in August than in July. The telco lost 0.833 million wireless subscribers in August, compared to 1.43 million subscribers in the month before that. BSNL also continued its downward streak by losing 60,439 subscribers in August. Vodafone Idea's market share, as of August, reportedly stood at 22.84 percent and BSNL's share was 9.63 percent.

In the broadband segment, TRAI reports that Reliance Jio takes the largest market share with 447.57 million subscribers in August, Airtel has 205.96 million subscribers, Vodafone Idea has 123.53 million subscribers, BSNL has 24.28 million subscribers, and Atria Convergence has 1.95 million subscribers. Reliance Jio constitutes 55.02 percent market share in the broadband segment, Airtel has 25.32 percent market share, Vodafone Idea come in third with 15.19 percent market share, and BSNL has 2.98 percent market share.

In the wired broadband segment specifically, BSNL is at the top with 5.49 million subscribers. Reliance Jio reigns on top in the wireless broadband segment with 443.86 million subscribers.