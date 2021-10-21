Technology News
loading

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Continue to Lose Wireless Subscribers in August, Jio Gains: TRAI

Vodafone Idea reportedly lost 0.833 million wireless subscribers in August, according to TRAI.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 October 2021 16:36 IST
Vodafone Idea and BSNL Continue to Lose Wireless Subscribers in August, Jio Gains: TRAI

Vodafone Idea’s market share, as of August, reportedly stood at 22.84 percent

Highlights
  • BSNL’s market share in August stands at 9.63 percent
  • Reliance Jio added 0.649 million wireless subscribers
  • Bharti Airtel telecom added a total of 0.138 million subscribers

Vodafone Idea and BSNL continued to lose market share in the Indian wireless subscriber segment in August, according to a new report from TRAI. Reliance Jio continued to add subscribers maintaining its market share in the segment. Bharti Airtel also added subscribers in the month of August, though not as many as Jio. Reliance Jio added 0.649 million wireless subscribers, whereas Bharti Airtel telecom added a total of 0.138 million subscribers in August according to TRAI.

TRAI's latest telecom subscription report for August shows that Reliance Jio's wireless subscriber base increased from 37.34 percent in July to 37.40 percent in August. Airtel was the only other telecom operator that gained wireless subscribers with 0.138 million subscribers added in August. Its market share increased to 29.85 percent from 29.83 percent in July.

Vodafone Idea, the TRAI report says, lost fewer wireless subscribers in August than in July. The telco lost 0.833 million wireless subscribers in August, compared to 1.43 million subscribers in the month before that. BSNL also continued its downward streak by losing 60,439 subscribers in August. Vodafone Idea's market share, as of August, reportedly stood at 22.84 percent and BSNL's share was 9.63 percent.

In the broadband segment, TRAI reports that Reliance Jio takes the largest market share with 447.57 million subscribers in August, Airtel has 205.96 million subscribers, Vodafone Idea has 123.53 million subscribers, BSNL has 24.28 million subscribers, and Atria Convergence has 1.95 million subscribers. Reliance Jio constitutes 55.02 percent market share in the broadband segment, Airtel has 25.32 percent market share, Vodafone Idea come in third with 15.19 percent market share, and BSNL has 2.98 percent market share.  

In the wired broadband segment specifically, BSNL is at the top with 5.49 million subscribers. Reliance Jio reigns on top in the wireless broadband segment with 443.86 million subscribers.  

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, BSNL, TRAI, Airtel, Reliance Jio
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Calendar Gets Focus Time Entries That Can Automatically Decline Meetings

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Continue to Lose Wireless Subscribers in August, Jio Gains: TRAI
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  3. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Nokia C30 With Jio Exclusive Offer Launched in India
  6. Redmi Smart TV X, Redmi Router AX1800 Launched: All the Details
  7. Android 12 First Impressions: Fresh, New and Promising
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Best Deals on Laptops
  9. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  10. Amazon Prime Membership Price in India to Be Hiked ‘Very Soon’
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea and BSNL Continue to Lose Wireless Subscribers in August, Jio Gains: TRAI
  2. Google Calendar Gets Focus Time Entries That Can Automatically Decline Meetings
  3. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Clears Wallet Off Dog Cryptos Worth $4.3 Million
  4. Twitter India Launches Cricket Scorecard, Community to Celebrate T20 World Cup 2021
  5. Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable With 33W Fast Charging, Fast Data Transfer Support Launched in India
  6. India Smartphone Shipments Fall 5 Percent YoY in Q3, Xiaomi Continues to Lead: Canalys
  7. Xbox Mini Fridge, Styled After Series X Consoles, Sells Out Immediately Upon Launch
  8. Gmail for Web Gets Several New Features to Make Composing Emails Easier and Faster
  9. Vivo Y71t With a 20:9 AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com