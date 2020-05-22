Technology News
Vodafone Idea Revises Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan to Offer 12GB High-Speed Data

Vodafone and Idea sites are showing the latest revision in select circles.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 May 2020 12:37 IST
Vodafone Idea Revises Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan to Offer 12GB High-Speed Data

Vodafone Idea is offering 12GB high-speed data benefits with the Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea has revised its Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan
  • The new change isn’t available in all circles
  • Vodafone Idea earlier provided 6GB high-speed data through Rs. 98 plan

Following in the footsteps of Airtel, Vodafone Idea has revised its Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB high-speed data allocation. This shows a 100 percent increase from the earlier 6GB high-speed data benefits. The new revision comes exactly a week after Airtel doubled the benefits of its Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan to offer 12GB high-speed data. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering their Rs. 98 prepaid plans with a validity of 28 days - sans any voice and SMS message benefits.

An official listing on the Vodafone site shows the revised Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB high-speed data benefits for 98 days. The Idea site has also received an updated listing with the Rs. 98 prepaid plan showing doubled data allocation.

Vodafone Idea has so far offered only high-speed data quota with the Rs. 98 prepaid plan. Therefore, you won't get any voice calls or SMS messages through the latest revision.

Limited to select circles initially
The 12GB data benefits available through the Rs. 98 prepaid plan are currently limited to select circles at the initial stage, as noticed by OnlyTech. This means there are chances that you may get the earlier 6GB data allocation in your circle. The list of circles where the increased high-speed data is available includes Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh (UP) East. It is, however, likely to be expanded in the coming days to more circles.

Earlier this month, Airtel doubled the data benefits of its Rs. 98 prepaid plan to offer 12GB high-speed data from 6GB data earlier. The telecom operator also brought additional talktime to the Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 5,000 plans.

Vodafone Idea rival Jio, which is the largest telecom operator in the country in terms of users, also used to offer a Rs. 98 prepaid plan with 2GB high-speed data allocation, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, and 300 SMS messages for 28 days. However, that plan was discontinued earlier this week.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vodafone Idea Revises Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan to Offer 12GB High-Speed Data
