Following in the footsteps of Airtel, Vodafone Idea has revised its Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB high-speed data allocation. This shows a 100 percent increase from the earlier 6GB high-speed data benefits. The new revision comes exactly a week after Airtel doubled the benefits of its Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan to offer 12GB high-speed data. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering their Rs. 98 prepaid plans with a validity of 28 days - sans any voice and SMS message benefits.

An official listing on the Vodafone site shows the revised Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB high-speed data benefits for 98 days. The Idea site has also received an updated listing with the Rs. 98 prepaid plan showing doubled data allocation.

Vodafone Idea has so far offered only high-speed data quota with the Rs. 98 prepaid plan. Therefore, you won't get any voice calls or SMS messages through the latest revision.

Limited to select circles initially

The 12GB data benefits available through the Rs. 98 prepaid plan are currently limited to select circles at the initial stage, as noticed by OnlyTech. This means there are chances that you may get the earlier 6GB data allocation in your circle. The list of circles where the increased high-speed data is available includes Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh (UP) East. It is, however, likely to be expanded in the coming days to more circles.

Earlier this month, Airtel doubled the data benefits of its Rs. 98 prepaid plan to offer 12GB high-speed data from 6GB data earlier. The telecom operator also brought additional talktime to the Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 5,000 plans.

Vodafone Idea rival Jio, which is the largest telecom operator in the country in terms of users, also used to offer a Rs. 98 prepaid plan with 2GB high-speed data allocation, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, and 300 SMS messages for 28 days. However, that plan was discontinued earlier this week.

