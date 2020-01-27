Technology News
Vodafone Idea Stops Offering Rs. 649 iPhone Forever Plan: All Details

Vodafone Idea’s iPhone Forever plan was launched in February last year to provide replacements, repairs, and upgrades to iPhone users.

27 January 2020
Vodafone Idea offered the Rs. 649 iPhone Forever plan for users with iPhone 5s and above models

Highlights
  • Vodafone India site has confirmed the discontinuation of iPhone plan
  • iPhone Forever plan was launched under Vodafone Red
  • Idea Cellular subscribers received the iPhone plan under Nirvana lineup

Vodafone Idea has stopped offering the Rs. 649 iPhone Forever plan that was launched last year to offer special benefits to iPhone users. The plan, which was available under the postpaid portfolio for both Vodafone and Idea Cellular subscribers, provided 90GB high-speed data and unlimited voice calls. It supported iPhone 5s and above models and covered accidental physical damage. While Vodafone subscribers were able to avail the iPhone Forever plan under Vodafone Red, it was provided to Idea customers through its Nirvana catalogue of postpaid plans.

The listings on both Vodafone India and Idea Cellular websites show that the Rs. 649 iPhone Forever plan is no longer available. Vodafone currently offers Rs. 598, Rs. 749, and Rs. 999 plans for family use, while individual plans are available at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, and Rs. 999 denominations. Idea, on the other hand, has only the Nirvana 399 and Nirvana 499 postpaid plans.

Telecom-focussed website DreamDTH reports that Vodafone India has confirmed the discontinuation of the Rs. 649 iPhone Forever plan. Idea Cellular also reportedly stated that the plan was no longer available to customers. Moreover, the update came in place from January 15.

We have reached out to Vodafone Idea for further clarity on the development and will update this report once we hear back.

The Rs. 649 iPhone Forever plan was launched in February last year with an aim to cater to iPhone users with benefits such as replacements, repairs, and upgrades. Users were provided with the option to upgrade their existing iPhone models by paying the differential cost. Similarly, the plan enabled users to opt for an upgrade or repair for their iPhone that is older than 18 months.

Vodafone also provided access to Amazon Prime and Vodafone Play. Moreover, the Rs. 649 iPhone Forever plan was bundled with 90GB high-speed data and unlimited voice calling benefits.

