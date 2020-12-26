Technology News
Vodafone Idea Supplements 4G Services in Mumbai With 3G Spectrum to Increase Data Speed

Vi says this will boost speed and improve indoor connectivity of 4G in Mumbai.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 December 2020 18:34 IST
Vi urges 3G subscribers to upgrade to 4G

Highlights
  • Vi (Vodafone Idea) is giving its 3G subscribers a 4G SIM, free of cost
  • Vi said that it will continue to provide 2G services in Mumbai
  • Vodafone Idea has 5 megahertz of spectrum in 2100 Mhz band

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Saturday said that it has started using 3G spectrum for 4G services in Mumbai and claimed that customers in the metro city will get higher data speed with the refarming of spectrum. Vodafone Idea has 5 megahertz of spectrum in 2100 Mhz band which was being used for 3G services.

"Supplementing the existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 2100 MHz layer has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in Mumbai. We request all Vi 3G customers to visit the nearest retail outlet at the earliest to upgrade to a 4G SIM, free of cost and start experiencing the full potential of Vi GIGAnet 4G," Rajendra Chourasia, Operations Director- Mumbai, Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) who are on 3G connection can get faster 4G experience when they use a 4G handset and a 4G SIM. "This development coming on the heels of the deployment of 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band, means that Vi customers in Mumbai will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage. The existing 4G infrastructure, ramped up with the migration of 3G spectrum to 4G, gives Vi GIGAnet 4G the triple advantages of wider coverage, network quality as well as stronger traffic carriage capacity in Mumbai," the statement said. Vi said that it will continue to provide 2G services in Mumbai.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, 4G
Mi 11 to Not Bundle Charger Inside Box, CEO Lei Jun Confirms

