Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 46 Plan Voucher With 100 Night Minutes, 28 Days Validity

The new Vodafone Idea voucher also offers local and national calls at Rs 2.5 paise per second.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 August 2020 18:42 IST
Vodafone Idea night minutes benefits will be available from 11pm to 6am

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea has introduced this voucher in Kerala
  • Idea subscribers in Kerala get this benefit as well
  • The Rs. 46 plan voucher has 28 days of validity

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new Rs. 46 plan voucher for its subscribers in Kerala. This new plan voucher offers only local on-net (within the same network) night minutes and comes with no other benefits. This means that if users require calling benefits in the day along with SMS or data benefits, they will have to avail recharges separately. The plan voucher comes with a validity of 28 days. The new Rs. 46 voucher offers the same benefits as the Rs. 24 voucher but the validity on the latter is only 14 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs. 46 plan voucher benefits

Vodafone introduced the Rs. 46 plan voucher on its website. This has been introduced only in the Kerala circle for now. First spotted by OnlyTech, the new plan offers 100 local on-net night minutes with a validity of 28 days. The voucher also offers local and national calls at Rs 2.5 paise per second. These night minutes benefits will be available from 11pm to 6am. This new Rs. 46 plan voucher is also live for Idea subscribers, along with Vodafone subscribers in the Kerala circle.

As mentioned, there is also a Rs. 24 plan voucher offered by Vodafone Idea users that also offers the same 100 local on-net night minutes, but it comes with half the validity - 14 days.

In July, Vodafone Idea also introduced a new Rs. 819 recharge option, wherein it offered 2GB high-speed daily data allocation alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for a service validity 84 days. The Rs. 819 Vodafone recharge plan also offers access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 services as well. This recharge plan was made available only in the Delhi circle and was limited to Vodafone customers.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vodafone, Idea Cellular, Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea Rs 46 Prepaid Plan, Vodafone Idea Rs 46 Plan Voucher
