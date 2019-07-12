Technology News
Vodafone, Idea Offering 400MB Additional Daily Data on Rs. 499 and Rs. 399 Prepaid Recharge Plans

The extra 400MB data incentive is an app-only offer.

Updated: 12 July 2019 18:34 IST
Vodafone, Idea Offering 400MB Additional Daily Data on Rs. 499 and Rs. 399 Prepaid Recharge Plans

The additional 400MB data offer is currently not available for Vodafone’s Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan

Highlights
  • The Rs. 399 recharge plan now offers 1.4GB of data per day
  • Daily data quota of Rs. 499 recharge has been increased to 2.4GB
  • Airtel also offers a similar offer for three separate prepaid plans

It appears that offering additional mobile data is the new tactic of retaining subscribers and attracting new ones in India's telecom industry. After Airtel and BSNL started doling out extra mobile data for their existing recharge plans, Vodafone-Idea is following suit. Vodafone and Idea subscribers are reportedly being offered 400MB of additional data on top of their daily data allowance on select prepaid plans. Thanks to the new incentive, Vodafone and Idea subscribers will now get 400MB of extra daily data with the Rs. 499 and Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plans.

Vodafone-Idea's latest offer directly takes on Airtel, which started doling out 400MB of additional daily data with a trio of prepaid recharge plans since May.

As per a report by Telecom Talk, Idea subscribers who opt for the Rs. 499 and Rs. 399 bundled prepaid plans will now get 400MB of extra mobile data on top of their daily data allowance. However, the additional data offer can only be availed if the recharge is done via the My Idea Recharge and Payments app.

On the other hand, Vodafone subscribers who opt for the Rs. 399 plan get the extra 400MB daily benefit, once again availed by the My Vodafone app. We were able to independently verify that the Rs. 499 recharge plan does not feature the additional data offer.

Idea's Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan grants 2GB of data per day, but thanks to the new offer, the daily data allowance now stands at 2.4GB. Similarly, Vodafone and Idea subscribers now get 1.4GB of data per day, up from the daily quota of 1GB of the Rs. 399 recharge. Other conditions like validity, calling and SMS benefits remain the same.

Further reading: Vodafone-Idea, Vodafone, Idea, 400MB Extra Data
Vodafone, Idea Offering 400MB Additional Daily Data on Rs. 499 and Rs. 399 Prepaid Recharge Plans
