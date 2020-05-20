Technology News
Vodafone Idea Discontinues Double Data Offer for Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plans

Vodafone still offers double data on all 2GB daily data plans priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 499, and Rs. 699.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 May 2020 12:01 IST
Vodafone Idea users in select circles were earlier getting double data with Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 plans

Vodafone Idea users in select circles were earlier getting double data with Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 plans

Vodafone Idea has discontinued the double data offer on prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data benefit. The telecom operator has updated its website to reveal this change, and now the double data offer banner is showing up only for prepaid plans that offer 2GB data per day. This means that the Rs. 599 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans that offer 1.5GB per day data will no longer get additional data benefits. The Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid plans that come with 2GB daily data benefit still get additional 2GB data per day to all subscribers, taking the total daily data to 4GB.

The prepaid plans section on the Vodafone website has been changed to reflect the discontinuation of double data on Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans. These plans offer 1.5GB per day data benefits, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, Vodafone Play subscription, and Zee5 subscription. The validity of the two plans is 56 days and 84 days, respectively. The double data benefit that was listed on these plans has now been removed. The Idea website also shows an identical change specifically for users on the Idea Cellular network.

The Rs. 299, Rs. 499, and Rs. 699 prepaid recharge plans offer the same benefits as the Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 plans, apart from 2GB data per day. These plans come with the double data offer, so subscribers effectively get to use 4GB data per day, thanks to additional 2GB daily data. The validity of these plans is at 28 days, 56 days, and 84 days, respectively.

To recall, the double data offer on the above mentioned select plans was relaunched just earlier this month. While double data on Rs. 299, Rs. 499, and Rs. 699 prepaid plans was offered pan-India, the Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 double data benefits were launched only in select circles - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Kolkata, Mumbai, Odisha, Rajasthan, UP East, and West Bengal. However, these benefits have now been removed by the telco for these select circles as well. These changes were spotted first by OnlyTech.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

