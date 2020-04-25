Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Idea Launches Double Data Offer for Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans

Vodafone Idea Launches Double Data Offer for Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans

Vodafone Idea is offering its double data offer in the Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir circles.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 April 2020 17:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Idea Launches Double Data Offer for Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans

Vodafone Idea customers can avail 4GB high-speed data through the double data offer

Highlights
  • Vodafone India and Idea Cellular sites are showing the change
  • The offer was originally launched for three recharge plans
  • Vodafone Idea reduced its benefits to two plans recently

Vodafone Idea has launched its double data offer on the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid recharge plans. The new launch comes just days after the telecom operator limited the double data benefits applicable to the Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans to select circles. Just like on the two earlier plans, the double data offer is available in nine telecom circles of Vodafone Idea. This means that it won't be provided to all Vodafone and Idea users. The plans also include free access to Vodafone Play, Zee5, and Idea Movies and TV content through respective Vodafone and Idea apps.

The official Vodafone India website has shown the launch of the double data offer on the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid recharge plans. The offer is also applicable to the earlier Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans. Furthermore, the listing on the Idea Cellular site shows that the offer is available on the same recharge plans provided to Idea users.

Originally, Vodafone Idea launched its double data offer on the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid plans in early March. It was available in all 22 telecom circles at the time of its launch. However, the telco discontinued the data offer in eight telecom circles last week. It also earlier this week reduced the scope of the offer to nine circles and removed its benefits from the Rs. 249 prepaid plan.

Fresh benefits under double data offer

As per the official listings, the double data offer brings additional 2GB high-speed data benefits with the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid plans. The additional high-speed data benefits take the total available high-speed data to 4GB with the Rs. 299 prepaid plan. The plan also include unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The Rs. 449 prepaid plan also provides 4GB high-speed data access along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 56 days. Similarly, customers recharging with the Rs. 699 prepaid plan get a total of 4GB high-speed data allocation along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days.

The double data offer is available in the Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir circles. You'll get its benefits after recharging with any of the supported plans.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone, Idea, double data offer
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Cambridge Analytica: US Court Approves Record $5 Billion Fine of Facebook Over Privacy
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea Launches Double Data Offer for Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Hosting an Event on April 30, Redmi Note 9 Likely to Debut
  2. WhatsApp Raises Group Call Limit From Four to Eight People
  3. BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan Validity Until May 19
  4. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Is Getting Android 10 Update
  5. Realme 3, Realme 3i Join Realme UI Open Beta Programme
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  7. World’s Biggest Tech Show May Have Spread Coronavirus in the US and Beyond
  8. Airtel Launches Rs. 401 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  9. Here’s How to Play Ludo King With Friends Online
  10. Honor 10X Rumoured to Be Cheapest 5G Phone From the Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Launches Double Data Offer for Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans
  2. Cambridge Analytica: US Court Approves Record $5 Billion Fine of Facebook Over Privacy
  3. BSNL Extends ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan Until May 19 to Offer Free Internet Access
  4. PM Modi Unveils E-Gram Swaraj Portal on Panchayati Raj Day
  5. Redmi Note 9 Series to Get a New Phone on April 30, Could Be Redmi Note 9
  6. Did CES 2020 Drive Coronavirus Outbreak in the US and Beyond?
  7. Airbnb Booking Data From China Offers Glimpse of a Rebound
  8. WhatsApp Group Call Limit Increased, Will Now Support Up to 8 People
  9. Apple, Google Update Coronavirus Contact Tracing Tech Ahead of Launch
  10. Facebook Takes Aim at Zoom With Messenger Rooms Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com