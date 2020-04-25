Vodafone Idea has launched its double data offer on the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid recharge plans. The new launch comes just days after the telecom operator limited the double data benefits applicable to the Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans to select circles. Just like on the two earlier plans, the double data offer is available in nine telecom circles of Vodafone Idea. This means that it won't be provided to all Vodafone and Idea users. The plans also include free access to Vodafone Play, Zee5, and Idea Movies and TV content through respective Vodafone and Idea apps.

The official Vodafone India website has shown the launch of the double data offer on the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid recharge plans. The offer is also applicable to the earlier Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans. Furthermore, the listing on the Idea Cellular site shows that the offer is available on the same recharge plans provided to Idea users.

Originally, Vodafone Idea launched its double data offer on the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid plans in early March. It was available in all 22 telecom circles at the time of its launch. However, the telco discontinued the data offer in eight telecom circles last week. It also earlier this week reduced the scope of the offer to nine circles and removed its benefits from the Rs. 249 prepaid plan.

Fresh benefits under double data offer

As per the official listings, the double data offer brings additional 2GB high-speed data benefits with the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid plans. The additional high-speed data benefits take the total available high-speed data to 4GB with the Rs. 299 prepaid plan. The plan also include unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The Rs. 449 prepaid plan also provides 4GB high-speed data access along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 56 days. Similarly, customers recharging with the Rs. 699 prepaid plan get a total of 4GB high-speed data allocation along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days.

The double data offer is available in the Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir circles. You'll get its benefits after recharging with any of the supported plans.

