Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 prepaid plan is now available in all telecom circles across the country. While the prepaid plan was expanded earlier this month, it wasn't still available in UP West, Rajasthan, North East, Karnataka and Assam circles. However, that has now changed and the Work From Home plan is now available in these circles as well. The Vodafone Rs. 251 prepaid pack was launched at the start of the month in select circles like Gujarat, Bihar, Chennai, Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, UP East, and Kerala.

Vodafone Idea has been expanding availability of the Rs. 251 prepaid pack since launch, and it is now available pan India. The plan availability has now expanded to the few circles it wasn't available in - UP West, Rajasthan, North East, Karnataka and Assam. Gadgets 360 was able to spot the plan in all of the above mentioned circles. The prepaid plan is live on the Vodafone website as well as the Idea website for all circles. With this, all of the 23 telecom circles that Vodafone Idea operates in now offer the Rs. 251 Work From Home prepaid plan to its subscribers.

This plan was launched to offer users more data during the COVID-19 crisis, given than most are now forced to work from home. The availability expansion was first spotted by OnlyTech.

The Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 prepaid plan is just a data pack that offers 50GB of total data. It comes with a validity of 28 days and does not bundle any talk time or SMS benefits. This plan looks to help those subscribers who are looking for more data – given the rise in consumption as more and more people working from home. If a subscriber is looking for talk time and SMS benefits, they will need to do an additional recharge alongside the Rs. 251 data pack.