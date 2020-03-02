Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Idea Brings Double Data Offer on Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plans

Vodafone Idea Brings Double Data Offer on Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plans

The new offer is listed on both Vodafone and Idea sites.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 March 2020 18:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Idea Brings Double Data Offer on Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plans

Vodafone Idea is offering the double data offer across all the circles it operates

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea customers can get additional 1.5GB data for up to 84 days
  • There are also unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day
  • Vodafone subscribers get Vodafone Play and Zee5 access, too

Vodafone Idea has introduced an offer to provide 1.5GB of daily double high-speed data benefits to prepaid customers. The benefits are limited to the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plans that are available for both Vodafone and Idea customers with up to 84 days of validity. These plans already offer 1.5GB of daily data, thus, the addition of 1.5GB more daily effectively doubles the data. The new offer is available across all 23 telecom circles in which the telco currently operates. Vodafone Idea has notably brought the double data benefits in the midst of facing a tough time to survive in the country due to huge AGR dues and strong competition created by Reliance Jio.

As per the listings on the Vodafone and Idea websites, customers can avail an additional 1.5GB high-speed data on a daily basis with the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid charge plans. This means that with the Rs. 249 prepaid plan, there will be a total of 3GB high-speed data per day for 28 days, while the Rs. 399 prepaid plan will bring 3GB high-speed daily data for 56 days. For customers requiring a longer validity, Vodafone Idea is also offering the 1.5GB additional high-speed data benefits with the Rs. 599 prepaid plan that is valid for as many as 84 days.

Vodafone is additionally providing access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions. In contrast, Idea customers get access to Idea Movies and TV app.

Further, the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 recharge plans come with unlimited local and national voice calling benefits alongside 100 SMS messages. Customers can recharge with any of the three prepaid plans to avail the double data benefits through any traditional retail channel, prepaid recharge app, or via My Vodafone or My Idea app.

The double data benefits offer seems to be available for a limited period of time. However, its validity has not yet been clarified on the official Vodafone and Idea websites.

The telecom-focussed website DreamDTH initially spotted the double data offer provided by Vodafone Idea. Gadgets 360 was, however, independently able to verify its existence through both Vodafone and Idea sites.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone, Idea, Double data offer
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Amazon Deliveries Also Affected by Monday Blues, Study Claims
COVID-19: Microsoft Cancels IoT in Action Event in Melbourne

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea Brings Double Data Offer on Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plans
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series Set to Launch in India on March 12
  2. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  3. Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched in India
  4. IQAir Fighting Coronavirus in China, But Says India Has a Bigger Problem
  5. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Oppo Brings Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones to India
  9. Xiaomi's 40W Wireless Charger Can Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in 40 Minutes
  10. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone XR Tops Global Smartphone Sales in 2019, iPhone 11 Comes in Close Second: Counterpoint
  2. COVID-19: Microsoft Cancels IoT in Action Event in Melbourne
  3. Xiaomi 40W Wireless Charger Fully Charges 4,000mAh Battery in 40 Minutes, Video Shows
  4. Vodafone Idea Brings Double Data Offer on Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plans
  5. Amazon Deliveries Also Affected by Monday Blues, Study Claims
  6. Honor Band 5i Now Started Receiving Firmware Update in India That Brings SpO2 Feature
  7. Microsoft Surface Duo Foldable Smartphone May Launch Sooner Than Expected: Report
  8. MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Announced Just Ahead of Oppo Reno 3 Pro Launch
  9. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on March 6
  10. Zomato, RBL Bank, Mastercard Partner to Offer Co-Branded 'Edition Credit Cards'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.