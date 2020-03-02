Vodafone Idea has introduced an offer to provide 1.5GB of daily double high-speed data benefits to prepaid customers. The benefits are limited to the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plans that are available for both Vodafone and Idea customers with up to 84 days of validity. These plans already offer 1.5GB of daily data, thus, the addition of 1.5GB more daily effectively doubles the data. The new offer is available across all 23 telecom circles in which the telco currently operates. Vodafone Idea has notably brought the double data benefits in the midst of facing a tough time to survive in the country due to huge AGR dues and strong competition created by Reliance Jio.

As per the listings on the Vodafone and Idea websites, customers can avail an additional 1.5GB high-speed data on a daily basis with the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid charge plans. This means that with the Rs. 249 prepaid plan, there will be a total of 3GB high-speed data per day for 28 days, while the Rs. 399 prepaid plan will bring 3GB high-speed daily data for 56 days. For customers requiring a longer validity, Vodafone Idea is also offering the 1.5GB additional high-speed data benefits with the Rs. 599 prepaid plan that is valid for as many as 84 days.

Vodafone is additionally providing access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions. In contrast, Idea customers get access to Idea Movies and TV app.

Further, the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 recharge plans come with unlimited local and national voice calling benefits alongside 100 SMS messages. Customers can recharge with any of the three prepaid plans to avail the double data benefits through any traditional retail channel, prepaid recharge app, or via My Vodafone or My Idea app.

The double data benefits offer seems to be available for a limited period of time. However, its validity has not yet been clarified on the official Vodafone and Idea websites.

The telecom-focussed website DreamDTH initially spotted the double data offer provided by Vodafone Idea. Gadgets 360 was, however, independently able to verify its existence through both Vodafone and Idea sites.