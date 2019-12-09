Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 219, Rs. 449 Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Voice Calls, Up to 2GB Daily Data Benefits

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 219, Rs. 449 Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Voice Calls, Up to 2GB Daily Data Benefits

Rs. 219 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity of 28 days, while Rs. 449 plan is valid for 56 days.

By | Updated: 9 December 2019 14:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 219, Rs. 449 Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Voice Calls, Up to 2GB Daily Data Benefits

Vodafone has expanded its prepaid plan portfolio by adding two new plans

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea has listed the new prepaid plans on its website
  • Idea Cellular customers can also avail the same plans
  • Vodafone Idea and Airtel recently lifted FUP limit on unlimited plans

Vodafone Idea has, following in the footsteps of Bharti Airtel, brought two new unlimited prepaid plans. These new prepaid recharge plans, available at denominations of Rs. 219 and Rs. 449, are designed to offer unlimited voice calls and up to 2GB of daily high-speed data access for as many as 56 days. The telco also offers 100 SMS messages per day through both new prepaid plans. Late last week, Airtel expanded its portfolio of prepaid plans by adding the Rs. 219, Rs. 399, and Rs. 449 prepaid plans. Airtel and Vodafone Idea also recently lifted the fair usage policy (FUP) limit on voice calls for all of their unlimited prepaid plans. The new developments came as the follow-up of the recently revised tariffs by both operators to meet the ongoing challenges.

As per the listing on the Vodafone website, the Rs. 219 prepaid plan brings unlimited local and national voice calls to all networks along with 1GB of daily high-speed data allocation and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The new prepaid plan comes as a replacement of the previous Rs. 169 offering that provided a similar list of benefits but at a difference of Rs. 50.

In addition to the Rs. 219 plan, Vodafone has introduced the Rs. 449 prepaid plan that's currently limited to circles such as Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Haryana, and Karnataka. The Rs. 449 Vodafone prepaid plan brings unlimited voice calling benefits as well as 2GB of high-speed data per day for 56 days. It also includes 100 SMS per day throughout the validity.

Plan Benefits Validity
219 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages a day 28
449 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages a day 56

 

Alongside Vodafone users, Idea prepaid customers can also avail the Rs. 219 and Rs. 449 prepaid plans with identical list of benefits. Both new unlimited plans are listed on the Idea Cellular website.

The new revision by Vodafone Idea comes just after Airtel brought the Rs. 219 and Rs. 449 prepaid plans with almost the same series of benefits. The New Delhi-based telco also included the Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan to its portfolio alongside the Rs. 219 and Rs. 449 plans. However, Vodafone Idea already has the Rs. 399 prepaid plan as a part of its revised tariffs.

Last week, Airtel and Vodafone Idea also removed FUP limit on voice calls for their unlimited prepaid plans. Both operators earlier capped voice calls at 1,000 minutes on their affordable plans that grow to 3,000 minutes in case of long-term plans.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Idea Cellular, Rs 219 Vodafone plan, Rs 449 Vodafone plan, Vodafone
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Hostel Daze Trailer: TVF’s Next Series Is Exclusive to Amazon Prime Video
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 219, Rs. 449 Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Voice Calls, Up to 2GB Daily Data Benefits
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Finally Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android
  2. Vivo V17 Launching in India Today: Livestream, Expected Price, and More
  3. Vivo V17 Debuts in India With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  5. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Tipped to Pack 90Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  7. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans, Nokia 2.3 Launch & More News This Week
  8. Airtel Removes FUP Cap on Calling for Unlimited Plans, Reveals New Plans
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras Tipped to Launch on December 12
  10. SpaceX Delivers Genetically Engineered Mice, Worms, Robot to Space Station
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Will Be the Name of Realme’s Truly Wireless Earbuds, Support for Google Assistant Teased
  2. Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 219, Rs. 449 Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Voice Calls, Up to 2GB Daily Data Benefits
  3. Vivo V17 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Hostel Daze Trailer: TVF’s Next Series Is Exclusive to Amazon Prime Video
  5. Google Ends Support for Explorer Edition of Glass
  6. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Rumoured to Feature Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  7. The Boys Season 2 Teaser Trailer Teases More of the Same in 2020
  8. iPhone 9, Not iPhone SE 2, Is Likely the Name of Apple’s iPhone SE Successor: Report
  9. Vivo U20 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Vivo.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Tipped to Pack 90Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras; Teaser Reveals Metal Frame, Gradient Finish
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.