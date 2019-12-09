Vodafone Idea has, following in the footsteps of Bharti Airtel, brought two new unlimited prepaid plans. These new prepaid recharge plans, available at denominations of Rs. 219 and Rs. 449, are designed to offer unlimited voice calls and up to 2GB of daily high-speed data access for as many as 56 days. The telco also offers 100 SMS messages per day through both new prepaid plans. Late last week, Airtel expanded its portfolio of prepaid plans by adding the Rs. 219, Rs. 399, and Rs. 449 prepaid plans. Airtel and Vodafone Idea also recently lifted the fair usage policy (FUP) limit on voice calls for all of their unlimited prepaid plans. The new developments came as the follow-up of the recently revised tariffs by both operators to meet the ongoing challenges.

As per the listing on the Vodafone website, the Rs. 219 prepaid plan brings unlimited local and national voice calls to all networks along with 1GB of daily high-speed data allocation and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The new prepaid plan comes as a replacement of the previous Rs. 169 offering that provided a similar list of benefits but at a difference of Rs. 50.

In addition to the Rs. 219 plan, Vodafone has introduced the Rs. 449 prepaid plan that's currently limited to circles such as Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Haryana, and Karnataka. The Rs. 449 Vodafone prepaid plan brings unlimited voice calling benefits as well as 2GB of high-speed data per day for 56 days. It also includes 100 SMS per day throughout the validity.

Plan Benefits Validity 219 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages a day 28 449 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages a day 56

Alongside Vodafone users, Idea prepaid customers can also avail the Rs. 219 and Rs. 449 prepaid plans with identical list of benefits. Both new unlimited plans are listed on the Idea Cellular website.

The new revision by Vodafone Idea comes just after Airtel brought the Rs. 219 and Rs. 449 prepaid plans with almost the same series of benefits. The New Delhi-based telco also included the Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan to its portfolio alongside the Rs. 219 and Rs. 449 plans. However, Vodafone Idea already has the Rs. 399 prepaid plan as a part of its revised tariffs.

Last week, Airtel and Vodafone Idea also removed FUP limit on voice calls for their unlimited prepaid plans. Both operators earlier capped voice calls at 1,000 minutes on their affordable plans that grow to 3,000 minutes in case of long-term plans.