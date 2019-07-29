Technology News
  Vodafone 'Har Recharge Pe Inaam' Offer Brings Cashback, Extra Data, Other Rewards on Prepaid Recharges: All You Need to Know

Vodafone ‘Har Recharge Pe Inaam’ Offer Brings Cashback, Extra Data, Other Rewards on Prepaid Recharges: All You Need to Know

Vodafone prepaid subscribers will have to claim the reward within 72 hours of recharge.

Updated: 29 July 2019 17:25 IST
Vodafone ‘Har Recharge Pe Inaam’ Offer Brings Cashback, Extra Data, Other Rewards on Prepaid Recharges: All You Need to Know

Vodafone has introduced a new rewards programme for prepaid users

Highlights
  • After recharge, the users can dial *999# to claim the reward
  • They can also go to My Vodafone app > My rewards section
  • Vodafone is offering rewards on data and SMS pack recharges as well

Vodafone has introduced a new limited period Vodafone Rewards programme for its prepaid subscribers, wherein the users are assured a reward on every recharge. Under the Rewards programme, Vodafone has introduced a new Har Recharge Pe Inaam (HRPI) offer that will offer users a guaranteed reward, irrespective of their recharge denomination. The only catch is that the users have to claim this reward within 72 hours of the recharge, otherwise the reward would forfeit. For every prepaid recharge, the reward is different and the higher the recharge, the higher is the reward.

To claim the reward benefit, the user must first recharge their Vodafone prepaid number. After that, subscribers have to dial *999# or head to the My Vodafone app > My Rewards section to claim the benefits of the recharge. As mentioned, this has to be done within 72 hours of the recharge. The recharge can be done through the Vodafone website, My Vodafone app, or any other third party app or website or retail store.

The rewards range from unlimited calling, cashback, additional data, missed call intimation service, and even SMS benefits. Vodafone states that all prepaid recharges are a part of this new HRPI offer, without any exception. This means users are entitled to rewards, even if they make small SMS or data pack recharges as well. However, the activation of a VAS packs will not get rewards, as this is meant only for recharges and not service activation.

In some recharges, the users will be eligible for multiple rewards. However, the subscribers will only be able to choose one option from the lot. Furthermore, multiple recharges will enable the prepaid user to redeem multiple rewards as well.

The Vodafone Rewards programme was first spotted by Telecom Talk. The full terms and conditions of the offer can be found on the telecom operator's website.

Further reading: Vodafone, Vodafone Rewards Programme, Vodafone Prepaid
Vodafone ‘Har Recharge Pe Inaam’ Offer Brings Cashback, Extra Data, Other Rewards on Prepaid Recharges: All You Need to Know
