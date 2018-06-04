Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vodafone Offers Discounts on International Roaming Plans With Visa Travel Prepaid Card

 
04 June 2018
Vodafone Offers Discounts on International Roaming Plans With Visa Travel Prepaid Card

Highlights

  • A Rs. 500 discount is applicable on the 10-day plan
  • The 30-day plan is applicable for a Rs. 750 discount
  • Discounts are only valid with a Visa Travel Prepaid card

One of India's biggest telecom operators, Vodafone has announced exclusive discounts for its international roaming postpaid plans as part of a partnership with Visa. As part of the offer, postpaid users will be entitled to a discount of Rs. 500 on the 10-day Vodafone i-Roam FREE plan and Rs. 750 discount on availing the 30-day international roaming plan using a Visa Travel Prepaid card.

To recall, Vodafone's i-Roam FREE international roaming plans offer unlimited data access and voice calling in 20 countries including the likes of USA, Singapore, UAE, UK, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, and most European countries. Apart from that, unlimited free incoming voice calls and data access are available in 45 other countries. The 30-day plan can be availed by Visa Travel Prepaid card users at a tariff of Rs. 4,250 instead of the usual Rs. 5,000, while the 10-day plan is discounted at Rs. 3,000 down from Rs. 3,500.

The partnership is said to be extended to prepaid customers soon.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director, Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said "Vodafone i-RoamFREE plans bring to the table an unparalleled combination of exclusive benefits, high speed experience, worry-free roaming, and great connectivity. Our tie-up with Visa further strengthens our value proposition of 'Best Ever International Roaming plan'. So now, whether one is backpacking across Europe, visiting family in the US, shopping in Dubai or attending conferences in Singapore - one can enjoy free calls and data and travel worry-free with the best-in-class prepaid travel card option."

"As a recent Visa survey pointed out, 97 percent of Indian travellers want to stay connected to the internet while travelling, which is the highest compared to their global peers. Our association with Vodafone will ensure that the Indian traveler now has an added incentive to stay connected to the internet and in touch with their loved ones even while on travel across the world," said Murali Nair, Vice President and Head of Client Relationship Management, India at Visa.

Comparatively, Reliance Jio offers its 30-day international roaming pack at a tariff of Rs. 5,751. This pack covers 20 countries including UAE, UK, USA, Singapore etc., and comes with unlimited data (5GB FUP), 100 SMS messages per day, 1,500 minutes of outgoing India calls and local calls.

