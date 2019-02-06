Vodafone India has brought a Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan to offer as much as 1.5GB data per day alongside unlimited voice calling benefits as well as 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days. The new prepaid recharge plan comes days after the telco brought the Rs. 1,699 option for its prepaid users. That move was aimed to come in line with Airtel and Reliance Jio that both offer identical recharge option. The Rs. 1,999 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan is initially available in the Kerala circle, though it is likely to be expanded to other telco circles in the coming days.

As per the listing on the Vodafone India website, the Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan brings 1.5GB 4G/ 3G data per day for 365 days. This means Vodafone subscribers will receive a total of 547.5GB. The data benefits are 182.5GB more than what is available through the Rs. 1,699 recharge plan that was launched late last month.

Apart from the additional data, the Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan offers similar voice calling and SMS benefits. This means the subscribers will get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS messages per day for the entire 365-day validity.

As we mentioned, the Rs. 1,999 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan is initially limited to the Kerala circle. Telecom Talk first reported the new plan, though we were able to independently verify its existence on the Vodafone India site.

Similar to the Rs. 1,999 Vodafone prepaid recharge option, BSNL launched the Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan back in June last year. The recharge brings 2GB data per day and unlimited voice calls for 365 days.

Notably, Reliance Jio also has the Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan with similar 1.5GB daily data benefits to rival Vodafone. The Rs. 1,699 Jio recharge plan comes with one-year validity and also offers unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps.