NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vodafone Boss Vittorio Colao Signs Off With Subdued Q1 Results

, 25 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Boss Vittorio Colao Signs Off With Subdued Q1 Results

Tough trading in Italy and Spain took the shine off the final set of results delivered by outgoing Vodafone boss Vittorio Colao, with the company reporting a slowdown in first-quarter organic service revenue growth on Wednesday.

The world's second-biggest mobile operator had warned that growth would slow at the start of the new financial year, but it reiterated its full-year cash and earnings targets.

For the quarter to the end of June, organic service revenue grew by 0.3 percent under the IAS 18 accounting basis, a sharp slowdown from the previous year but slightly ahead of consensus forecasts at 0.2 percent.

The results reflected some of the challenges that Colao, an Italian, has encountered in his 10 years in charge - competition in Italy and Spain and an intense price war in India. Vodafone has merged its Indian unit with Idea Cellular in order to enable it to better compete.

The Italian market has been shaken up by the entry of French operator Iliad, which signed up 1 million customers in its first 50 days after its launch on May 29.

"The competitive situation in Italy has intensified," Colao told reporters, adding that he did not believe it was easy to be profitable at the prices offered by Iliad in the long term.

"We have responded to it, with a combination of our own Vodafone branded offers and a second brand that we just recently launched, and we will continue to be competitive," he said.

In Spain, the group said a slowdown in growth followed an attempt to make its offers more competitive, especially in the budget end of the market, which more than offset recent price increases and growth in the customer base.

Vodafone is cutting its soccer coverage in Spain in favour of movies and entertainment programming.

Colao said soccer was essential to just 20 percent of households, the vast majority of whom were Telefonica customers.

"We think the economics are not good any more given where the rights have gone," he said.

Shares in the group were broadly flat at 177 pence at 0807 GMT.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted that in Europe, only Germany beat consensus, with Britain, Italy and Spain struggling.

"Into the second half, there are easier comparatives and fewer temporary headwinds but this will likely be offset by Iliad's launch impact in Italy," they said, adding that they welcomed the reiteration of guidance.

Colao will be replaced by Nick Read, finance director since 2014, in October.

His departure was announced a week after Vodafone clinched a long discussed deal when it agreed to pay $21.8 billion (1.5 lakh crores) to buy Liberty Global's assets in Germany and eastern Europe. That should allow it to take the fight to rivals with a broader range of superfast cable TV, broadband and mobile services.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone
6.1-Inch 2018 iPhone Again Said to Come in Multiple Colours, With No Red Variant
Vivo Nex
Vodafone Boss Vittorio Colao Signs Off With Subdued Q1 Results
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Here's Everything New and Different
  2. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 Set to Launch in India on August 8, Xiaomi Confirms
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  5. When and Where to Watch the Century’s Longest Lunar Eclipse in India
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today in India via Flipkart, Mi.com
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Leaked in Fresh Renders Ahead of Launch
  8. BSNL's New Rs. 171 Recharge Offers 2GB Data per Day to Rival Jio
  9. PUBG Mobile War Mode Now Available With 0.7.0 Update
  10. Xiaomi Will Not Launch Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.