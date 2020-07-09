Technology News
loading

Vodafone and BT Need Five Years Minimum to Remove Huawei

Britain is again reviewing what role Huawei should play in its telecom networks.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 July 2020 18:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone and BT Need Five Years Minimum to Remove Huawei

Britain is again reviewing what role Huawei should play in its telecom networks

Highlights
  • Vodafone said it needed to have a "sensible time scale" of several years
  • BT told same committee it needed a minimum of five years
  • Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its future 5G networks in Januar

Vodafone and BT said they would need a minimum of five years to remove equipment made by Huawei from their British networks, with Vodafone putting the cost of doing so in the "single figure billions" of pounds range.

Andrea Dona, head of networks Vodafone UK, told a committee of lawmakers the operator needed to have a "sensible time scale" of several years to implement any further Huawei restrictions, with a minimum transitional plan spanning five years.

Rival BT told the same committee it needed a minimum of five years, and ideally seven, to remove Huawei from its network.

BT was already trialing switching some network sites from Huawei to other vendors, its chief technology officer Howard Watson said.

Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its future 5G networks in January, but ministers have since said the introduction of US sanctions could have a significant impact on its ability to securely supply crucial pieces of networking equipment.

As a result, Britain is again reviewing what role Huawei should play in its telecom networks. Huawei told the same committee it was too early to quantify what impact the sanctions would have on its operations, and no hasty decisions should be made.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, BT, 5G, Huawei, UK
YouTube Not Obliged to Inform on Film Pirates, Europe's Top Court Says

Related Stories

Vodafone and BT Need Five Years Minimum to Remove Huawei
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Instagram Reels: How to Create TikTok-Style Videos
  3. Realme C11 Set to Launch in India on July 14
  4. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  5. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launching in India on July 22
  6. Lava Z61 Pro With 3,100mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  8. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  9. OnePlus Nord AMOLED Display Confirmed in New Instagram Teaser
  10. Can Instagram Reels Fill a TikTok Shaped Hole in Our Hearts?
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone and BT Need Five Years Minimum to Remove Huawei
  2. YouTube Not Obliged to Inform on Film Pirates, Europe's Top Court Says
  3. Mi TV Stick Briefly Listed on Xiaomi’s Official Portugal Store, Pricing and Specifications Leaked
  4. Airtel Thanks App Adds Support for Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, and Four More Indian Languages
  5. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Leaked Images Reveal New Design Details: Report
  6. Truecaller Says Disappointed by Indian Army’s Reported Ban, Emphasises Local Storage of User Data
  7. WhatsApp Business Gets New Features Like Chat With QR Codes, Catalogue Sharing, More
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium Edition Launched in India
  9. Apple to Introduce 12.9-Inch iPad Pro in Q1 2021, Taps Suppliers for Mini-LED Technology for MacBook: Report
  10. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com