Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Offering 50 Percent Amazon Prime Discount to Prepaid Subscribers in 'Youth Offer'

Vodafone Offering 50 Percent Amazon Prime Discount to Prepaid Subscribers in 'Youth Offer'

, 20 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Offering 50 Percent Amazon Prime Discount to Prepaid Subscribers in 'Youth Offer'

Only Vodafone prepaid subscribers aged between 18 and 24 years are eligible for the offer.

Highlights

  • The offers brings down the subscription fee of Amazon Prime to Rs. 499
  • Vodafone’s “Youth Offer on Amazon Prime” is live until June 30
  • It can be availed by downloading the MyVodafone app

Vodafone has been offering free Amazon Prime membership on select Vodafone RED postpaid plans for quite some time. The telecom operator is now extending some benefits to its prepaid subscribers too. Vodafone has introduced the “Youth Offer on Amazon Prime”, which grants prepaid users a 50 percent discount on Amazon Prime subscription for 12 months. The latest offer is only valid for prepaid subscribers in the age group of 18-24 years. The discount on Amazon Prime subscription fee is valid for existing as well as new Vodafone prepaid subscribers.

Vodafone's “Youth Offer on Amazon Prime” offer can be availed by downloading the MyVodafone app, registering their number, and then tapping on the relevant banner detailing the offer. A year's worth of Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs. 999, but thanks to Vodafone's offer, eligible prepaid subscribers will only have to pay half the amount i.e., Rs. 499 for a year-long Amazon Prime subscription.

As mentioned above, the offer is only available for Vodafone prepaid subscribers aged between 18 and 24 years. Both existing and new Vodafone prepaid customers can take advantage of the offer and get a year of Amazon Prime membership at half the subscription cost. Once users have paid the Rs. 499 subscription price, they will have to sign up or log in to their Amazon account to activate the Amazon Prime membership.

The Amazon Prime membership offers a host of benefits such as exclusive customer privileges while shopping on Amazon like unlimited fast delivery at no additional cost and exclusive deals, alongside access to Prime Video and Prime Music at no additional cost. Vodafone's “Youth Offer on Amazon Prime” is valid until June 30.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, Amazon Prime, Youth Offer on Amazon Prime
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Fortnite Update 8.11 Out Now, Fixes Samsung Galaxy S10 Full-Screen Support
Smart TV
Vodafone Offering 50 Percent Amazon Prime Discount to Prepaid Subscribers in 'Youth Offer'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Go First Impressions
  2. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Samsung Galaxy A40 With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in Europe
  5. Apple Drops Prices of SSD Upgrades for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini
  6. Microsoft Surface Go Review
  7. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
  8. Honor 10i With Kirin 710 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
  9. Samsung Galaxy Fold Hands-On Video Shows a Crease in Its Foldable Display
  10. New iPad Air, iPad mini With Apple Pencil Support Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.