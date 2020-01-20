Vodafone has introduced a new long-term prepaid recharge in India, live currently only in select circles. The new Vodafone Rs. 997 prepaid plan offers 180 days of validity, and has been spotted being available for UP West circle in India. This fresh prepaid plan joins other long-term plans offered by Vodafone - including the Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 2,399 plans that offer 365 days of validity. This new six-month validity plan comes with benefits like 1.5GB per day and unlimited voice calls to all networks.

The new Rs. 997 prepaid plan was spotted on the company website. As mentioned, it is available in select circles for now, including UP West. The plan offers benefits like 1.5GB data per day, unlimited local or national calls to any network, and 100 local or national SMS messages per day for a validity of 180 days i.e. six months. The plan is listed to also offer Vodafone Play one-year subscription worth Rs. 499, and a one-year Zee5 subscription worth Rs. 999 to its subscribers. The plan is live on the company website in the UP West circle. This was first spotted by Telecom Talk, and it reports that Vodafone should make the Rs. 997 plan available in all circles across India soon.

If you're looking at getting the same benefits at a lesser validity, then the Rs. 599 prepaid plan with 84 days validity may interest you. It offers all the same benefits as the Rs. 997 prepaid plan, but the validity is reduced to just 84 days. Similarly, if you're looking for just 28 days or 56 days of validity, the Rs. 249 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans, respectively, are available with the same benefits as the newly launched Rs. 997 prepaid recharge. The Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan comes with 365 days of validity i.e., a whole year's of validity, and this plan also offers the same 1.5GB per day data, unlimited, calls, and 100 SMS messages per day benefits. It offers Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions as well.