Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Rs. 997 Prepaid Plan With 1.5GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls, 180 Day Validity Launched

Vodafone Rs. 997 Prepaid Plan With 1.5GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls, 180-Day Validity Launched

This new Rs. 997 plan is live in select circles for now, including UP West. Vodafone should make it available in all circles across India soon.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 17:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Rs. 997 Prepaid Plan With 1.5GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls, 180-Day Validity Launched

Vodafone’s new Rs. 997 prepaid plan offers 100 SMS messages per day

Highlights
  • The new plan offers free one-year Vodafone Play subscription
  • The Rs. 599 plan offers same benefits for 84 days validity
  • The plan offers unlimited calls to any network in India

Vodafone has introduced a new long-term prepaid recharge in India, live currently only in select circles. The new Vodafone Rs. 997 prepaid plan offers 180 days of validity, and has been spotted being available for UP West circle in India. This fresh prepaid plan joins other long-term plans offered by Vodafone - including the Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 2,399 plans that offer 365 days of validity. This new six-month validity plan comes with benefits like 1.5GB per day and unlimited voice calls to all networks.

The new Rs. 997 prepaid plan was spotted on the company website. As mentioned, it is available in select circles for now, including UP West. The plan offers benefits like 1.5GB data per day, unlimited local or national calls to any network, and 100 local or national SMS messages per day for a validity of 180 days i.e. six months. The plan is listed to also offer Vodafone Play one-year subscription worth Rs. 499, and a one-year Zee5 subscription worth Rs. 999 to its subscribers. The plan is live on the company website in the UP West circle. This was first spotted by Telecom Talk, and it reports that Vodafone should make the Rs. 997 plan available in all circles across India soon.

If you're looking at getting the same benefits at a lesser validity, then the Rs. 599 prepaid plan with 84 days validity may interest you. It offers all the same benefits as the Rs. 997 prepaid plan, but the validity is reduced to just 84 days. Similarly, if you're looking for just 28 days or 56 days of validity, the Rs. 249 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans, respectively, are available with the same benefits as the newly launched Rs. 997 prepaid recharge. The Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan comes with 365 days of validity i.e., a whole year's of validity, and this plan also offers the same 1.5GB per day data, unlimited, calls, and 100 SMS messages per day benefits. It offers Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, Vodafone Rs 997 Prepaid plan, Vodafone Prepaid Plan
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Airtel, Google Cloud Partner With Aim to Boost Productivity and Digital Transformation in India
Jio UPI Payments Being Enabled for Select Users Through MyJio App: Report

Related Stories

Vodafone Rs. 997 Prepaid Plan With 1.5GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls, 180-Day Validity Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F2 Lite Sketchy Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox
  2. Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws in India
  3. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone May Not Be as Expensive as Galaxy Fold
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: All Details
  7. Jio Reportedly Enters UPI Payments Space to Counter Google Pay, WhatsApp
  8. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  9. Jio Witnessed 22 Million Heavy Voice Subscribers Churn Last Quarter: Analyst
  10. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Aims to Send NASA Astronauts to Space in Q2 2020: Musk
  2. Excessive Internet Use Reduces Motivation to Study in Students, Researchers Say
  3. Jio UPI Payments Being Enabled for Select Users Through MyJio App: Report
  4. Vodafone Rs. 997 Prepaid Plan With 1.5GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls, 180-Day Validity Launched
  5. Airtel, Google Cloud Partner With Aim to Boost Productivity and Digital Transformation in India
  6. Opera Offering Predatory Loans via Android Apps in India, Kenya, and Nigeria: Hindenburg Research
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. China Repeats Call on Canada to Release Huawei CFO Meng
  9. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Goes to Canada Court to Fight US Extradition
  10. Samsung Plans to Set Up a Display Factory in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.