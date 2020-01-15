Vodafone has expanded its range of prepaid recharge plans by bringing the new Rs. 99 and Rs. 555 options. Both new prepaid plans are currently limited to select circles and are bundled with benefits such as unlimited voice calls and high-speed data allocation along with subscription to services such as Zee5. While the Rs. 99 Vodafone prepaid plan is believed to be a tweaked version of its earlier Rs. 149 plan, the Rs. 555 prepaid plan appears to be an update to the previously offered Rs. 598 option. Notably, Vodafone has brought the Rs. 99 and Rs. 555 prepaid recharge plans just over a month after revising its tariffs for prepaid services to limit ongoing losses.

As per the listing on the Vodafone India website, the Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited local and national voice calling benefits alongside 1GB high-speed data and 100 local and national SMS benefits for 18 days. The Rs. 555 Vodafone prepaid plan, on the other hand, is listed with unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB daily high-speed data, and 100 SMS messages per day for 70 days.

Vodafone is currently offering the Rs. 99 prepaid plan in circles such as Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Orissa, and Rajasthan among others. In contrast, the Rs. 555 Vodafone prepaid plan is available for recharge in circles such as Delhi and NCR and Mumbai. Both new plans are listed on the Vodafone India site as “bonus cards”.

In addition to Vodafone customers, users on Idea Cellular in select regions can also avail the new prepaid plans. Benefits are the same for both Vodafone and Idea Cellular customers -- given the fact that both networks operate as one telco.