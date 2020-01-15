Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Brings Rs. 99, Rs. 555 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, High Speed Data Allocation

Vodafone Brings Rs. 99, Rs. 555 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, High-Speed Data Allocation

While Rs. 99 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan is currently available in circles such as Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and Orissa, Rs. 555 plan is initially active in circles such as Delhi and NCR and Mumbai.

By | Updated: 15 January 2020 17:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Brings Rs. 99, Rs. 555 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, High-Speed Data Allocation

Vodafone has listed the Rs. 99 and Rs. 999 prepaid plans on its website

Highlights
  • Vodafone’s Rs. 99 prepaid plan offers 1GB high-speed data
  • Rs. 555 Vodafone prepaid plan includes 1.5GB daily high-speed data
  • Customers on Idea Cellular network can also avail the new plans

Vodafone has expanded its range of prepaid recharge plans by bringing the new Rs. 99 and Rs. 555 options. Both new prepaid plans are currently limited to select circles and are bundled with benefits such as unlimited voice calls and high-speed data allocation along with subscription to services such as Zee5. While the Rs. 99 Vodafone prepaid plan is believed to be a tweaked version of its earlier Rs. 149 plan, the Rs. 555 prepaid plan appears to be an update to the previously offered Rs. 598 option. Notably, Vodafone has brought the Rs. 99 and Rs. 555 prepaid recharge plans just over a month after revising its tariffs for prepaid services to limit ongoing losses.

As per the listing on the Vodafone India website, the Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited local and national voice calling benefits alongside 1GB high-speed data and 100 local and national SMS benefits for 18 days. The Rs. 555 Vodafone prepaid plan, on the other hand, is listed with unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB daily high-speed data, and 100 SMS messages per day for 70 days.

Vodafone is currently offering the Rs. 99 prepaid plan in circles such as Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Orissa, and Rajasthan among others. In contrast, the Rs. 555 Vodafone prepaid plan is available for recharge in circles such as Delhi and NCR and Mumbai. Both new plans are listed on the Vodafone India site as “bonus cards”.

In addition to Vodafone customers, users on Idea Cellular in select regions can also avail the new prepaid plans. Benefits are the same for both Vodafone and Idea Cellular customers -- given the fact that both networks operate as one telco.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rs 555 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan, Rs 99 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone Idea, Vodafone India, Vodafone
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Mi A3 Android 10 Update to Start Rolling Out From Mid-February, Xiaomi Announces
Honor 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Vodafone Brings Rs. 99, Rs. 555 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, High-Speed Data Allocation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi A3 to Start Receiving Android 10 Update Next Month, Xiaomi Says
  2. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. OnePlus 8 Now Said to Have Been Listed on BIS Database
  4. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Teaser Page Now Live in India, Tipping Launch
  6. Realme 5i to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website
  7. Realme UI Tweaks ColorOS 7 With New Customisations
  8. Flipkart Opens Two Fulfilment Centres in Haryana, Will Create 5,000 Jobs
  9. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  10. Sony WI-1000XM2 Noise Cancelling Wireless Neckband Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 2020 Lineup to Feature Two Models With 6GB of RAM, Analysts Predict
  2. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,999
  3. Vodafone Brings Rs. 99, Rs. 555 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, High-Speed Data Allocation
  4. Mi A3 Android 10 Update to Start Rolling Out From Mid-February, Xiaomi Announces
  5. Government Said to Propose Incentives to Woo Apple, Samsung Suppliers
  6. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 26,999
  7. Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Is the Best Place in the World to Fail, Asserts 21st Century Will Be India's
  8. YouTube Adds Filters in the Subscriptions Feed on iOS, Coming to Android Later On
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Rumoured to Have 3,300mAh Battery, Ultra-Thin Glass and Plastic Protection for Display
  10. Disney+ Grosses Nearly $100 Million on Mobile in Its First 2 Months: Sensor Tower
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.