Vodafone Rs. 69 Prepaid Plan With 28 Days Validity Launched, Includes 250MB Data and 150 Voice Calling Minutes

Vodafone Idea is also offering the Rs. 69 prepaid plan in select circles.

By | Updated: 12 October 2019 17:06 IST
Vodafone is offering the Rs. 69 prepaid plan in various telecom circles

Highlights
  • Rs. 69 Vodafone prepaid plan has been listed on the operator's site
  • The plan in some circles offers 100 SMS messages
  • It is visible in circles such as Delhi and NCR as well as Mumbai

Vodafone has expanded its range of prepaid recharge plans in India by bringing the Rs. 69 plan. The Rs. 69 Vodafone prepaid plan is designed to extend the service validity of your account. However, it comes bundled with data and voice calling minutes. The Rs. 69 prepaid plan by Vodafone also offers free SMS messages in some circles. Similar to what's being provided to Vodafone customers, Vodafone Idea has also included the Rs. 69 prepaid plan to its portfolio for select circles with data, voice calling minutes, and SMS messages.

According to the listing on the Vodafone website, the Rs. 69 prepaid recharge plan offers 150 minutes of local, STD, and roaming voice calls in addition to 250MB of data. It carries a validity of 28 days. Moreover, the Rs. 69 prepaid plan is currently visible in major Vodafone circles, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Delhi and NCR, and Mumbai, among others.

In circles such as Gujarat and Mumbai, the Rs. 69 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan also includes 100 SMS messages. It is listed as the "Combo Recharge" or "All Rounder Pack" on the Vodafone site.

vodafone rs 69 prepaid recharge plan gadgets 360 Vodafone

Vodafone has listed Rs. 69 prepaid plan on its website

 

As noted by Telecom Talk, the Rs. 69 prepaid plan has also been provided in some Vodafone Idea circles. The official Idea Cellular site shows that the plan is available in circles such as Jammu and Kashmir as well as Kerala with 150 voice call minutes, 250MB data, and 100 SMS messages -- along with 28 days validity.

The new offering comes days after Vodafone brought its Rs. 45 prepaid plan with full talk time and a validity of 28 days. The telco also last month introduced the Rs. 59 prepaid sachet plan with 1GB daily data benefits for seven days.

A report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) last month showed that Vodafone Idea is the largest India telco with 380 million subscribers, as of July. The operator was followed by Reliance Jio with 339.8 million subscribers, whereas Airtel stood at third position with 328.5 million subscribers.

Comments

Further reading: Vodafone, Rs 69 Vodafone prepaid plan, Vodafone Idea
