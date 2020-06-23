Technology News
Vodafone Idea Offering Up to 5GB Additional Data With Rs. 149, Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Plans

The new offer is limited to recharges done via websites and official apps of Vodafone and Idea.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 June 2020 16:31 IST
The Vodafone Idea offer is available in all telecom circles

Highlights
  • The Rs. 149 prepaid plan includes 1GB of extra data
  • Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid plan subscribers get 5GB extra data
  • Both Vodafone and Idea subscribers get the new extra data benefit

Vodafone Idea is offering up to 5GB extra data on select prepaid plans as part of its new Web/App exclusive offer. A total of five prepaid plans are listed with the offer. Plans with denominations of Rs. 149, Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 are part of this new Web/App Exclusive offer. As the name suggests, this offer is only applicable for recharges done via the websites and official apps of Vodafone and Idea.

The Web/App Exclusive offer is listed on both the Vodafone and Idea websites. The Rs. 149 prepaid plan offers 1GB of extra data alongside 2GB data offered with the plan. This means a total of 3GB data is now offered with the plan. Apart from this, the Rs. 149 plan comes with unlimited calls, Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription, and 28 days of validity.

Vodafone Idea Rs. 219 prepaid plan offers 2GB of total extra data alongside the existing 1GB daily data benefit. This means 2GB can be utilised during the 28 days validity whenever 1GB daily data limit is exhausted. The Rs. 219 plan also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, Vodafone Play subscription, and Zee5 subscription.

Coming to the Rs. 249 Vodafone Idea prepaid plan, it offers 5GB of extra data alongside the 1.5GB daily data benefit. It also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 subscription for a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 399 offers the same benefits with the same amount of extra data, but it comes with a validity of 56 days. Similarly, the Rs. 599 prepaid plan is listed with the same benefits as the Rs. 249 recharge, but it comes with a validity of 84 days.

The new Web/App Exclusive offer for Vodafone prepaid subscribers is live across all operating circles in India. The same five prepaid plans with the same extra data benefit are available for Idea subscribers as well, across all circles in the country.

Vodafone, Idea Cellular, Vodafone Idea
