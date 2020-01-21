Technology News
Vodafone Rs. 558, Rs. 398 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 3GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls Launched

Vodafone’s Rs. 558 prepaid plan offers 56 days of validity, whereas the Rs. 398 prepaid plan from Vodafone offers only 28 days of validity.

By | Updated: 21 January 2020 16:35 IST
Vodafone has made the Rs. 558 plan available in Madhya Pradesh circle

Highlights
  • The Rs. 398 prepaid plan is listed in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh circles
  • Both the new plans offer unlimited calling benefits, 100 SMS per day
  • Rs. 19 prepaid plan now offers 200MB data, instead of 150MB

Telecom operator Vodafone has introduced two new prepaid plans in India at Rs. 558 and Rs. 398. The Rs. 558 prepaid plan is available in the Madhya Pradesh circle for now, and it offers 3GB high-speed data per day to subscribers with a validity of 56 days. The Rs. 398 prepaid plan, on the other hand, has been made available in the Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh circles, and it also offers the same data benefits, but with a validity of 28 days. The company has reportedly also revised the cheapest Rs. 19 prepaid plan as well to offer more data benefit.

Starting with the Rs. 558 prepaid plan from Vodafone, it offers unlimited voice calls to any network, 3GB high-speed daily data, and 100 SMS messages per day with a validity of 56 days. The plan is listed to also offer Vodafone Play one-year subscription worth Rs. 499 and a one-year Zee5 subscription worth Rs. 999 to its subscribers. As mentioned, this prepaid recharge is live only in the Madhya Pradesh circle for now. There's another new Rs. 398 prepaid plan that offers the exact same data benefits of 3GB high-speed daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day, but with a reduced validity of 28 days. This Rs. 398 plan is live in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh circles. The Rs. 398 plan in the Mumbai circle shows 56 days of validity at the time of writing. This is most likely an error and Vodafone should fix it soon. The new plans are live on the company website, and were first spotted by DreamDTH.

Vodafone has also revised its Rs. 19 prepaid plan to offer more data. It is now listed to offer 200MB of data, instead of 150MB. It still offers unlimited calls to any network benefit as well with a validity of just 2 days. The revised plan is listed in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana circles currently. These revisions come soon after the launch of a long-term plan priced at Rs. 997. This plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 180 days.

Vodafone Rs. 997 Prepaid Plan With 1.5GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls, 180-Day Validity Launched

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vodafone, Vodafone Rs 558 Prepaid Plan, Vodafone Rs 398 Prepaid Plan, Vodafone Rs 19 Prepaid Plan
