Vodafone 4G VoLTE Rollout Begins in India

Vodafone India has started rolling its 4G VoLTE services in the country by kick-starting the new experience in Gujarat. The telco announced its plans to launch 4G VoLTE services in December. Alongside Gujarat, Vodafone 4G VoLTE services are set to reach Delhi, Karnataka, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Subscribers in the Gujarat region who have a Vodafone 4G SIM card and a 4G LTE-supported smartphone will be able to make VoLTE calls. Jio and Airtel already offer 4G VoLTE network in India.

Vodafone originally claimed that its 4G subscribers will experience HD quality crystal clear voice and super call connect time at no additional charges. Vodafone confirmed the start of its 4G VoLTE rollout to Gadgets 360, and said subscribers in the Gujarat region are being notified of the development via text message.

"The introduction of VoLTE will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. Vodafone VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic technology enhancing our data strong network," Sunil Sood, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India, had said while announcing the rollout of its 4G VoLTE services.

Reliance Jio stepped into the market as the first telco to offer full-fledged VoLTE network in the country back in September 2016. Following the footsteps of Jio, Airtel in last September launched its native VoLTE services to take on the competition. Airtel network presently serves its VoLTE services in circles including Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka, and Chennai.

Last week, Vodafone announced its partnership with Trend Micro to launch 'Vodafone Super Shield' end-point security suite to safeguard businesses. The security suite is claimed to protect business data from various threats, including malware attacks, ransomware, spyware, phishing websites, and data thefts. Enterprise customers have been provided with the suite on Vodafone CloudStore at Rs. 99 per user per month or Rs. 999 per user for 12 months.