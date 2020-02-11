Vodafone has brought a new Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan with 70 days of validity. With the launch of the new Rs. 499 prepaid plan, the telco has also increased the validity of its existing Rs. 555 prepaid plan to as many as 77 days. The Rs. 555 Vodafone prepaid plan previously offered 70 days validity and same benefits as the Rs. 499 plan. The new prepaid plan is available for both Vodafone and Idea Cellular subscribers, though it is initially limited to select circles. In December last year, Vodafone Idea, the joint entity running Vodafone and Idea networks in the country, revised its prepaid recharge plans and brought new plans with a view to boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) in India.

As per the listing on the Vodafone website, the Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 1.5GB high-speed data per day for 70 days. The plan also offers 100 local and national SMS messages on a daily basis.

The official listing shows that the Rs. 499 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan is initially available in select circles, including Delhi & NCR and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. Moreover, the plan is also available for subscribers on Idea network.

In addition to the launch of the Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone has revised the Rs. 555 prepaid plan with the validity of 77 days, up earlier from 70 days. Other benefits of the Rs. 555 prepaid plan remain the same, which means you'll still get 1.5GB daily high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis.

Just like the Rs. 499 Vodafone prepaid plan, the revised Rs. 555 prepaid plan is initially limited to select circles. This means that you may get the previous 70 days validity in your circle. Additionally, the revised Rs. 555 prepaid plan has been provided to subscribers on Idea network as well.

DreamDTH first spotted the updates pertaining to the Vodafone prepaid plans. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify their existence on the official Vodafone and Idea sites.