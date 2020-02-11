Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Launches Rs. 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 70 Days Validity, Adds More Validity to Rs. 555 Plan

Vodafone Launches Rs. 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 70 Days Validity, Adds More Validity to Rs. 555 Plan

Vodafone is offering unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day through the new prepaid plan.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 11:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Launches Rs. 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 70 Days Validity, Adds More Validity to Rs. 555 Plan

Vodafone has listed the Rs. 499 prepaid plan in select circles initially

Highlights
  • Vodafone is offering Rs. 499 prepaid plan in Delhi & NCR
  • The new plan is also available to subscribers on Idea network
  • Vodafone has upgraded Rs. 555 plan that earlier offered 70 days validity

Vodafone has brought a new Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan with 70 days of validity. With the launch of the new Rs. 499 prepaid plan, the telco has also increased the validity of its existing Rs. 555 prepaid plan to as many as 77 days. The Rs. 555 Vodafone prepaid plan previously offered 70 days validity and same benefits as the Rs. 499 plan. The new prepaid plan is available for both Vodafone and Idea Cellular subscribers, though it is initially limited to select circles. In December last year, Vodafone Idea, the joint entity running Vodafone and Idea networks in the country, revised its prepaid recharge plans and brought new plans with a view to boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) in India.

As per the listing on the Vodafone website, the Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 1.5GB high-speed data per day for 70 days. The plan also offers 100 local and national SMS messages on a daily basis.

The official listing shows that the Rs. 499 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan is initially available in select circles, including Delhi & NCR and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. Moreover, the plan is also available for subscribers on Idea network.

In addition to the launch of the Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone has revised the Rs. 555 prepaid plan with the validity of 77 days, up earlier from 70 days. Other benefits of the Rs. 555 prepaid plan remain the same, which means you'll still get 1.5GB daily high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis.

Just like the Rs. 499 Vodafone prepaid plan, the revised Rs. 555 prepaid plan is initially limited to select circles. This means that you may get the previous 70 days validity in your circle. Additionally, the revised Rs. 555 prepaid plan has been provided to subscribers on Idea network as well.

DreamDTH first spotted the updates pertaining to the Vodafone prepaid plans. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify their existence on the official Vodafone and Idea sites.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rs 499 Vodafone prepaid plan, Rs 555 Vodafone prepaid plan, Vodafone Idea, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, Idea
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Birds of Prey Box Office: $81 Million Opening Weekend Is Worst in DC Film Universe
OnePlus Power Bank With Fast Charging Support May Launch Soon
Vodafone Launches Rs. 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 70 Days Validity, Adds More Validity to Rs. 555 Plan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  5. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  6. Poco X2 Review
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India in 4G Variant 'Soon'
  8. Poco X2 Launched in India, Realme C3 Unveiled, and More News This Week
  9. Birds of Prey Records Worst Opening Weekend for DC Film Universe
  10. iQoo 3 Teaser Confirms Its Name Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 8A Dual Supports VoWiFi and Comes With 5,000mAh Battery: Live Updates
  2. OnePlus Power Bank With Fast Charging Support May Launch Soon
  3. Vodafone Launches Rs. 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 70 Days Validity, Adds More Validity to Rs. 555 Plan
  4. Birds of Prey Box Office: $81 Million Opening Weekend Is Worst in DC Film Universe
  5. Xerox Sweetens HP Offer to $24 per Share
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25, Key Specifications Revealed
  7. US Charges Four Chinese Military Hackers in 2017 Equifax Breach
  8. Redmi 9A, RedmiBook Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Delhi Election Results 2020: Vote Counting Time, How to Check Results Online, and More
  10. India vs New Zealand Third ODI Match: How to Watch Live Online, Check Scores
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.