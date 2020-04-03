Technology News
Vodafone Launches Rs. 47, Rs. 67, Rs. 78 Packs With Up to 90 Days Validity, Caller Tune Benefits

The new Vodafone packs are currently available only in Mumbai circle but are reportedly expected to be expanded to other telecom circles.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 April 2020 14:07 IST
Vodafone Rs. 67 pack offers 90 days service validity

Vodafone Rs. 67 pack offers 90 days service validity

Highlights
  • These packs do not offer data, talk time benefits
  • All packs offer caller tune benefits with unlimited song change
  • Rs. 78 pack offers 89 days of validity in Mumbai circle

Vodafone has added three new plans in its Value Added Services segment. Priced at Rs. 47, Rs. 67, and Rs. 78, these plans offer caller tune and service validity benefits. These packs don't come with data or talk time benefits, as they aren't part of the all-rounder packs. The Rs. 67 pack offers a validity of 90 days, while the Rs. 47 VAS pack offers only 28 days of validity. Gadgets 360 was able to spot these packs in the Mumbai circle.

Vodafone has introduced the new packs in the Value Added Services segment and these can be spotted on the company website and the app for subscribers in the Mumbai circle. Starting with the Rs. 47 prepaid plan, it offers Caller Tune benefits with unlimited song change. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 67 Value Added Services pack offers the same benefits, but comes with a validity of 90 days.

Strangely, there is also a new Rs. 78 Value Added Services pack that offers the same benefits, but for a validity of 89 days. These packs, as mentioned, do not come with data, talk time, or any other benefits, but their sole purpose is to extend service validity of the subscriber. The user will have to recharge other top-up and data packs to avail data and additional talk time benefits. Telecom Talk was the first to spot these packs. The report says that these plans should go live in other circles soon.

Vodafone was recently also spotted having changed its network name to raise awareness about coronavirus. It recently also introduced an all-rounder Rs. 95 budgeted prepaid plan that offers a talk time of Rs. 74 and comes with 200MB data allowance. Both local and national calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second, and the pack has a validity of 56 days.

Comments

Further reading: Vodafone, Vodafone Rs 47 Prepaid Plan, Vodafone Rs 67 VAS PAck, Vodafone Rs 78 VAS PAck

