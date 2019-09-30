Technology News
Vodafone Brings Rs. 45 Prepaid Plan With Full Talk Time for 28 Days

The Rs. 45 Vodafone prepaid plan also includes 100MB data in select circles. Local, national, roaming calls will be charged at Rs. 0.01 per second.

Updated: 30 September 2019 14:59 IST
Vodafone Brings Rs. 45 Prepaid Plan With Full Talk Time for 28 Days

Vodafone prepaid plan of Rs. 45 has been listed as its new "All Rounder" offering

  • Rs. 45 Vodafone prepaid plan is available in certain circles
  • It charges voice calls at Re. 1 paisa per second
  • Vodafone has listed the new plan on its website

Vodafone has expanded the range of its prepaid plans by offering a new Rs. 45 prepaid recharge plan with full talk time benefit. Called an "All Rounder", the new Vodafone prepaid plan is currently available in select circles. It notably doesn't include any unlimited voice calling quota, though the Rs. 45 prepaid plan brings voice calls at Rs. 0.01 (1 paisa) per second. The plan also comes with a validity of 28 days. The list of circles where the Rs. 45 plan has been offered include Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Mumbai among others.

The Rs. 45 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan brings Rs. 45 worth of talk time alongside local, national, and roaming calls at Rs. 0.01 per second for 28 days, according to the listing on the operator's website. The bundled talk time is valid throughout the validity of the prepaid plan. In this sense, it is a Vodafone full talk time plan.

In circles such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, and Mumbai, the Rs. 45 Vodafone prepaid plan includes 100MB 4G, 3G, or 2G data -- depending on your circle. This is, however, not the case if you're recharging for the Assam, Delhi, Bihar and Jharkhand, or Maharashtra and Goa circle.

vodafone rs 45 recharge plan Vodafone

Vodafone Rs. 45 prepaid recharge plan offers 100MB data benefits in some circles

 

Vodafone has listed the Rs. 45 prepaid plan as an All Rounder pack. It sits alongside other combo Vodafone prepaid plan offerings available at Rs. 35, Rs. 65, and Rs. 69.

Similar to other Vodafone prepaid plans for subscribers, Vodafone Idea customers also have various combo plans. The Rs. 45 prepaid plan, however, is currently limited to the Vodafone network. It was first reported by Telecom Talk.

According to the numbers released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the month of July, Vodafone Idea emerged as the largest telecom operator in the country with over 380 million subscribers. The telco also last month kicked off its TurboNet 4G service in select circles that bring "dual spectrum power" along with the "state-of-the-art" 4G LTE network.

Vodafone India, Vodafone
Jagmeet Singh
Honor Smartphones
Vodafone Brings Rs. 45 Prepaid Plan With Full Talk Time for 28 Days
