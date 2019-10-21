Vodafone has reportedly expanded its recharge portfolio by bringing the Rs. 30 prepaid plan. The new plan offers full talk time along with a validity of 28 days. The telco recently brought Rs. 45 and Rs. 20 prepaid recharge plans with full talk time benefits for 28 days. Also, there is the Rs. 35 prepaid plan that offers 100MB of data but with Rs. 26 talk time for 28 days. The Rs. 30 Vodafone prepaid plan, on the other hand, doesn't include data benefits.

Vodafone Rs. 30 prepaid plan features

The Rs. 30 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan is currently available in the Karnataka, Kerala, and Mumbai circles, according to a report by Telecom Talk. It is also reportedly visible to select users through recharge sources such as Paytm and PhonePe.

Vodafone through the Rs. 30 prepaid recharge plan reportedly offers Rs. 30 talk time and a service validity of 28 days. It sits next to the Rs. 20 prepaid plan that also provides full time along with 28 days of validity. The telco also recently brought the Rs. 45 prepaid plan that offers full talk as well as 100MB data in select circles.

All the full talk time prepaid plans by Vodafone are available under its "All Rounder" portfolio. The operator also has the Rs. 35 prepaid plan that is believed to provide "rate cutter and data benefit" to customers through a combination of talk time worth Rs. 26 along with 100MB of 4G/3G/2G data. The prepaid plan also offers voice calls at Rs. 2.5 paise per second for the overall validity of 28 days.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the arrival of the Rs. 30 prepaid recharge plan. It is also yet to become visible on the Vodafone India site.