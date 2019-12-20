Vodafone has introduced a trio of new bundled recharge plans in India that start at Rs. 129 and go all the way up to Rs. 269. Aside from unlimited calling and data benefits, the three new Vodafone recharge plans priced at Rs. 129, Rs. 199, and Rs. 269 also offer Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions. Additionally, Vodafone has also introduced a new Rs. 24 prepaid plan that offers only 100 minutes of on-net calls which start at 11pm and will be valid till 6am in the morning, while other local/ national calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per sec. Interestingly, Idea is yet to list similarly priced plans for subscribers.

Vodafone Rs. 269 recharge plan

The Rs. 269 Vodafone prepaid pack offers unlimited calling without any FUP and 4GB of data. This plan has a validity of 56 days and also allows 600 SMS messages. Other benefits include Vodafone Play and Zee5 access.

Vodafone Rs. 199 plan

The new Vodafone Rs. 199 plan has a validity of 21 days and offers unlimited calling coupled with 1GB of daily data allowance as well as 100 SMS messages per day. It also offers Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription to customers.

Vodafone's Rs. 129 recharge plan offers 2GB of data per day with a validity of 14 days

Vodafone Rs. 129 plan

The Vodafone Rs. 129 prepaid plan provides benefits such as unlimited calling on any network without any FUP, 2GB of data, and 300 SMS messages in total. This plan has a validity of 14 days, and also bundles Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions for free.

Vodafone Rs. 24 plan

The new Rs. 24 Vodafone prepaid plan only offers 100 minutes of on-net night calling minutes and has a validity of 14 days. The on-net calling minutes will be active between 11pm to 6am in the morning. Other local/ national calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second.