Technology News
loading

Vodafone Rs. 199, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans Now Offer Double Data Benefit Up to 84GB

The Rs. 199 prepaid plan bundles extra 1.5GB daily data for a period of 28 days.

By | Updated: 16 October 2019 11:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Rs. 199, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans Now Offer Double Data Benefit Up to 84GB

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vodafone India

Vodafone is offering more data to prepaid subscribers

Highlights
  • Vodafone Rs. 399 plan offers extra 1GB daily data
  • Instead of 1GB daily data, you get 2GB daily data
  • Similarly, the Rs. 199 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data

Vodafone has introduced double data benefits on its most popular prepaid packs in India. The telecom operator is offering 1.5GB extra data daily on its Rs. 199 prepaid plan, and 1GB extra data daily on its Rs. 399 prepaid plan. These benefits are showing up for select circles only, and are live for a limited time period. Because of these benefits, Vodafone is able to offer up to 84GB data on the Rs. 199 plan and up to 168GB data on the Rs. 399 prepaid plan.

Vodafone India has taken to Twitter to announce unlimited SuperPlans that offer unlimited calls to any network and double data. This means the Rs. 199 prepaid plan that offers 28 days validity, unlimited calls to any network, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1.5GB data, will now also offer additional 1.5GB data giving users a total benefit of 84GB. The daily data benefit will total to 3GB per day.

Similarly, the Rs. 399 plan, which usually ships with 1GB data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 84 days, will now ship with extra 1GB daily data and the total amounts to 168GB data benefit. Both the plans offer free subscription to Vodafone Play content as well.

Telecom Talk was the first to report about this, and as noted, these double data benefits are applicable only in select circles for now. The report says that the benefits are live for the Mumbai circle, but we didn't see it reflect on the website. It could be possible that only select users are offered these benefits in these eligible circles. The report states that users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Karnataka, Kerala should be able to see the benefits.

You will have to head to the Vodafone website or MyVodafone app to see if the double data benefits are applicable for you. To check for the benefits, head to the recommended section in the prepaid plans menu. Vodafone has been extensively using the #FreemeansFree to take a jibe on Jio's recent backtrack of charging people for calls outside of the Jio network.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Realme X2 Pro India Launch Set for November 20, Company Confirms
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019: Best Offers You Can Grab on the Last Day
Honor Smartphones
Vodafone Rs. 199, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans Now Offer Double Data Benefit Up to 84GB
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro, MIUI 11 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Here's Why Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India
  3. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Today Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  4. Realme X2 Pro Debuts With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch Event Begins: Live Updates
  6. Flipkart Takes on Amazon Prime Video With Its Own Originals
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch in India on November 20, Company Confirms
  9. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  10. Canon EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Launched in India, Mi Air Purifier 2C and MIUI 11 Global ROM Unveiled: Live Updates
  2. Twitter Says World Leaders 'Not Above' Its Rules
  3. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Users Won’t Get Unlimited Full-Resolution Google Photos Storage Benefit
  4. Venom 2 Adds New Villain Shriek as Carnage’s Love Interest: Report
  5. Vodafone Rs. 199, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans Now Offer Double Data Benefit Up to 84GB
  6. Realme X2 Pro India Launch Set for November 20, Company Confirms
  7. The Matrix 4 Casts Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith in Talks to Return: Reports
  8. Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India: Here's Why
  9. Nubia Red Magic 3S Price in India Revealed Through a Flipkart Listing Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  10. League of Legends Coming to Mobile Next Year, Riot Games Announces as It Diversifies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.