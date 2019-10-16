Vodafone has introduced double data benefits on its most popular prepaid packs in India. The telecom operator is offering 1.5GB extra data daily on its Rs. 199 prepaid plan, and 1GB extra data daily on its Rs. 399 prepaid plan. These benefits are showing up for select circles only, and are live for a limited time period. Because of these benefits, Vodafone is able to offer up to 84GB data on the Rs. 199 plan and up to 168GB data on the Rs. 399 prepaid plan.

Vodafone India has taken to Twitter to announce unlimited SuperPlans that offer unlimited calls to any network and double data. This means the Rs. 199 prepaid plan that offers 28 days validity, unlimited calls to any network, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1.5GB data, will now also offer additional 1.5GB data giving users a total benefit of 84GB. The daily data benefit will total to 3GB per day.

Similarly, the Rs. 399 plan, which usually ships with 1GB data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 84 days, will now ship with extra 1GB daily data and the total amounts to 168GB data benefit. Both the plans offer free subscription to Vodafone Play content as well.

Telecom Talk was the first to report about this, and as noted, these double data benefits are applicable only in select circles for now. The report says that the benefits are live for the Mumbai circle, but we didn't see it reflect on the website. It could be possible that only select users are offered these benefits in these eligible circles. The report states that users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Karnataka, Kerala should be able to see the benefits.

You will have to head to the Vodafone website or MyVodafone app to see if the double data benefits are applicable for you. To check for the benefits, head to the recommended section in the prepaid plans menu. Vodafone has been extensively using the #FreemeansFree to take a jibe on Jio's recent backtrack of charging people for calls outside of the Jio network.