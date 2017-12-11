Vodafone Offers 'Unlimited' Calls on Roaming, 1GB Data Per Day at Rs. 176

Vodafone has launched the Rs. 176 pack for prepaid users in the Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh circle, with bundled data and calling benefits. The recharge pack is aimed at consumers who travel frequently to neighbouring states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and need bundled calls on roaming. Buyers can purchase the plan from Vodafone Stores, Mini stores and multi-brand retail outlets across the two states. On purchasing the recharge pack from the MyVodafone app, the operator will give 5 percent cashback.

According to a Vodafone statement, the Rs. 176 prepaid plan comes with unlimited calls, both within the circle and while roaming. However, the listing on the official website says the free calls are limited to 250 minutes a day and 1,000 minutes a week. Those who cross these limits will be charged calls at 30 paisa per minute. Moreover, users can only call a maximum of 300 unique numbers in a week; if this figure is breached, they will be charged at 30 paisa per minute tariff.

Apart from the calling benefits, users will get 1GB data per day with the Vodafone Rs. 176 pack. However, the network will be limited to 2G speeds under this prepaid recharge. On top of this, the operator is giving free access to Vodafone Play movie streaming service. The validity of the plan is 28 days.

Mohit Narula, Business Head – Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Vodafone India, said, “We are delighted to introduce Vodafone SuperPlan that offers unlimited free calling while on roaming across India. Also, you get 1 GB 2G internet per day for 28 days at just Rs 176. Adding more value to this offer, recharge with MyVodafone app and get benefit of 5 percent cashback.”

Recently, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh was one of the two circles in which Idea Cellular started offering 50 percent more data to consumers with the Rs. 198. The incumbents’ chief rival, Reliance Jio, has provided calls for free – including roaming – on its network since it started operations in September 2016.