Vodafone Revises Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 24 Days Validity

Both Vodafone prepaid recharge plans come bundled with Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions.

By | Updated: 12 February 2020 14:42 IST
Vodafone India website shows the changes in the Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plans

Highlights
  • Vodafone Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan previously had 14 days validity
  • The telco provides unlimited voice calling benefits
  • Vodafone Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan earlier offered 21 days validity

Vodafone has revised the Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan with an increased validity of 24 days. The Rs. 129 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan was previously offering 14 days validity. The plan provides unlimited voice calling benefits alongside high-speed data and SMS messages. In addition to the Rs. 129 prepaid recharge, Vodafone has revised the Rs. 199 prepaid recharge with the same 24 days validity. The new changes come days after Vodafone launched the Rs. 499 prepaid plan with 70 days validity. The telco also upgraded the Rs. 555 prepaid plan with additional, 77 days validity over the earlier validity of 70 days.

Vodafone Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan

As per the listing on the Vodafone India site, the Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan has been updated with 24 days validity. The plan initially offered a validity of 28 days, though it was reduced to 14 days in December last year.

The Rs. 129 Vodafone prepaid plan brings unlimited local and national voice calls as well as 2GB high-speed data and 300 SMS messages throughout the validity. It also comes bundled with Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs. 499 and Zee5 subscription worth Rs. 999.

Vodafone Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan

Alongside the Rs. 129 plan, the Rs. 199 Vodafone prepaid plan has been revised with the same 24 days validity. The plan in December debuted with 21 days validity. There aren't any changes in terms of plan benefits. This means you'll continue to get unlimited voice calling benefits as well as 1GB high-speed data per day and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. The recharge plan also has Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions.

Telecom-focussed site DreamDTH initially spotted the new changes. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the revised plans from the Vodafone India website. Customers on Idea network can also avail the upgraded plans, as seen on the Idea Cellular site.

Earlier this week, Vodafone launched the Rs. 499 prepaid plan with 70 days validity. It also revised the Rs. 555 plan with a validity of 77 days.

Comments

