DTH providers Videocon D2h and Dish TV are offering extra benefits on their long-term plan offerings. Both providers are giving two month extra service on the long-term 10 month plan. These plans abide by the new tariff regulations imposed recently, and six-month plan subscribers also get extra service benefits. Videocon D2h and Dish TV announced the completion of their merger last year. D2h recently announced its Magic Stick media streaming stick for its subscribers, offering online entertainment alongside Live TV.

Starting with Dish TV, the DTH operator offers 2 months extra service with a long-term 10 month connection. This means users can enjoy 12 months of service by paying for just 10 months. Similarly, a six-month subscription will get them a month of service extra. This means users can get 7 months of subscription by paying for 6 months.

Videocon D2h offers extra service on different subscription plans

Videocon D2h is also offering the same benefits, and a 10-month long-term subscription will get 60 days of free service. Similarly, six months subscription will get 30 days extra service, and three months subscription will come with 14-days extra service for free. D2h is also offering a free set-top box swap as part of the benefits. These new benefits were first spotted by Telecom Talk. D2h and Dish TV have been offering similar benefits for a while now, but there may be some differences in plan offerings.

To see the benefits of both Videocon D2h and Dish TV, head to the respective company website, enter login information, and see all the benefits offered.