Vi Is Offering One Year Zee5 Premium Subscription for Free With Select Pre-Paid Plans

Vi (Vodafone Idea) recently revealed its new brand image, finalising the Vodafone and Idea merger.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 September 2020 13:15 IST
Vi Is Offering One Year Zee5 Premium Subscription for Free With Select Pre-Paid Plans

Vi subscribers will have to complete the process within 28 days

Highlights
  • Vi is offering free Zee5 Premium subscription with select plans
  • The plans start at Rs. 355
  • Eligible Vi subscribers will get a username and password to login to Zee5

Vi (Vodafone Idea) is offering a one year ZEE5 Premium subscription with five of its pre-paid plans at no additional cost. The plans start from Rs. 355 and go up to Rs. 2,595, with the first being the only plan without any talk time. It is a limited period offer for Vi pre-paid customers that will last till March 31 next year. Eligible subscribers can avail this offer only once on a VIL mobile number. Additionally, there is no auto renewal for this offer.

Vi Zee5 Premium subscription offer

Vi pre-paid subscribers can recharge with any of the five plans including Rs. 355, Rs. 405, Rs. 595, Rs. 795, and Rs. 2,595 to avail this offer. The Rs. 355 plan includes 50GB data and a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 405 plan includes unlimited talk time, 90GB data, and 28 day validity. Rs. 595 plan gets you 2GB data per day, unlimited talk time, and 56 day validity. With the Rs. 795 plan, Vi is offering 2GB data per day and 84 days of validity, and unlimited talk time. Lastly, the long term Rs. 2,595 plan comes with 2GB data per day, 365 days validity and unlimited talk time. Recharging with any of these plans will get you one year of ZEE5 Premium subscription at no additional cost.

You can use the subscription with the Zee 5 app on any device, or via the Zee 5 website.

To claim the offer:

  1. Recharge with the bundled recharge packs above from any source.
  2. You will receive a confirmation SMS with a Zee5 activation link.
  3. Click on the link and enter your MSISDN and OTP for verification.
  4. You will then see an Activate now button, click on it.
  5. Your subscription is now active and Zee5 will send the eligible subscriber a username and temporary password to login to the Zee5 app or website.

This process will need to be completed within 28 days of receiving the SMS, after which the Zee5 subscription link will lapse.

Vi also states that subscribers will continue to receive the benefit of Zee5 service annual subscription if they continue to get regular VIL unlimited recharge of minimum Rs. 219 for a period of 12 months. Notably, a Zee 5 membership costs Rs. 99 per month while the one year subscription cost is Rs. 999, but is currently discounted to Rs. 699.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: vi, Vodafone Idea, ZEE5
Google Refutes Paytm Claim That It Was Removed Due to Cashbacks

