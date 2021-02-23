Vi (Vodafone Idea) has expanded its Wi-Fi calling service to Delhi, according to a report. The telecom operator initially brought the service to its subscribers in the Maharashtra and Goa as well as Kolkata circles last year. The Wi-Fi calling service allows subscribers to make and receive voice calls on a Wi-Fi network instead of using their existing cellular network. Separately, Vi is reported to have started offering 3GB of data access on a daily basis with the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and the Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plans to select users in some circles.

The Wi-Fi calling service by Vi (Vodafone Idea) has been expanded to a total of five circles with its arrival in Delhi, Telecom Talk reports. The operator introduced the service last year under a phase rollout after much anticipation and months of delay. It later expanded it to Mumbai and Gujarat.

It is important to note that Wi-Fi calling requires software compatibility on the handset, that is currently quite limited in case of Vi. This means that you won't be able to experience the new update on all smartphones available in the market.

According to Telecom Talk, the Wi-Fi calling service offered by Vi is currently compatible with smartphones offered by OnePlus and Xiaomi. The operator is, however, likely to expand the compatibility over time. It is also in plans to roll out Wi-Fi calling for all its customers in a phased manner.

Additional daily data benefits with Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid recharge

Apart from broadening Wi-Fi calling, Vi has started offering 3GB daily data with its Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plans, according to a separate report by Telecom Talk. The plans normally offer 1.5GB daily data to customers. However, the report claimed that the additional data benefits have been offered to select users in circles including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Karnataka.

