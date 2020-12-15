Technology News
Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service; New Rs. 59, Rs. 65 Prepaid Plans Debut

The initial roll out of Vi Wi-Fi calling is said to be limited to Maharashtra and Goa, as well as Kolkata circles.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 December 2020 14:53 IST
Vi has been testing its Wi-Fi calling service for quite some time

Highlights
  • Vi is said to have started informing users about Wi-Fi calling rollout
  • Operators including Airtel and Jio already have Wi-Fi calling
  • Vi has brought new Rs. 59 and Rs. 65 combo recharge plans

Vi (Vodafone Idea) is rolling out its anticipated Wi-Fi calling service in India, according to a report. The new service is said to be initially limited to a couple of circles. The operator has been testing its Wi-Fi calling service for some time now. In addition to the reported rollout of Wi-Fi calling, Vi has brought the new Rs. 59 and Rs. 65 prepaid recharge plans to select circles. The new additions are listed as combo plans on the MyVi.in website of the telecom operator.

According to a report by Telecom Talk, the launch of Wi-Fi calling by Vi was confirmed by a customer support official while responding to a user query on Twitter. The official reportedly sent a message to the user saying the service is applicable for the Maharashtra and Goa as well as Kolkata circles. It has started rolling out from Tuesday, as per the message cited by the telecom-focussed blog.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vi for clarity on the rollout and will update this space when the operator responds.

Reports from the past suggest that Vi has been testing its Wi-Fi calling service for some time. The company apparently started testing the service alongside Airtel and Jio, but while the other two networks already have it in place, Vi has not yet announced its rollout details.

The new service will allow users to switch to Wi-Fi calling when they are in a network-congested area. It may require a software update on the user's handset to add support for voice calling over Wi-Fi.

New Vi recharge plans

Alongside the new service rollout, Vi has brought the Rs. 59 and Rs. 65 prepaid recharge plans, as reported by OnlyTech. The new plans are initially listed on the MyVi.in site for the Gujarat as well as Maharashtra and Goa circles.

While the Rs. 59 Vi plan brings 30 minutes of voice calling, the Rs. 65 plan brings Rs. 52 of talk time and 100MB data. Both are listed as combo plans and are available with a service validity of 28 days.

Vi had Rs. 59 and Rs. 65 prepaid plans earlier as well, but with a distinct list of benefits and validity.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, Rs 59 Vi prepaid recharge plan, Rs 65 Vi prepaid recharge plan, WiFi calling

