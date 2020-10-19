Technology News
Vi (Vodafone Idea) Weekend Data Rollover Offer Lets You Carry Forward Unused Data to the Weekend

Vi’s weekend data rollover offer is valid for recharges over Rs. 249. Most of the plans get this offer, along with extra data or double data.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 October 2020 16:03 IST
Vi customers can get extra 5GB data with certain recharge plans

Highlights
  • Vi has introduced a weekend data rollover offer
  • It will allow users to carry forward their unused data through the week
  • Vi weekend data rollover is valid for recharges of Rs. 249 and above

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced a weekend data rollover system for its prepaid customers that allows them to carry forward their daily unused data to the weekend. Till now, whatever data is unused on a daily basis is wasted, but with the new weekend rollover scheme, customers will be able to make use of all or a larger chunk of data that their plan includes, on the weekend. It is valid on recharges above Rs. 249 and can also be availed by new customers who join Vi on some unlimited recharges with daily quotas.

The weekend rollover offer is valid for Vi customers starting today, October 19. Those who get a recharge of Rs. 249 and above will be able to make use of this offer. Every plan comes with some amount of daily data limit, which isn't always used completely, resulting in some data being wasted as it resets the next day. With the weekend rollover system, Vi customers will be able to make use of whatever data is unused throughout the week, over the weekend.

The official website has been updated to state the same and unlimited plans including and above Rs. 249, up till Rs. 2,595, have the weekend data rollover offer on them. The Rs. 405 plan, as per the website, does not get this offer but comes with one year of Zee5 Premium subscription.

Several plans in the Rs. 249 to Rs. 2,595 range have an offer for weekend data rollover, as well as double data. Some of these plans like the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 get weekend data rollover with extra 5GB data by recharging through the Vi app. The Rs. 595, Rs. 795, and Rs. 2,595 plans get weekend rollover with one year of Zee5 Premium subscription.

The company has not shared what happens if there is data left over from the weekend. Presumably, it will be reset for the next week.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

vi, Vodafone Idea, Weekend Data Rollover, Data Rollover
