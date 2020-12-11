Vi (Vodafone Idea) has added a new postpaid family plan to its portfolio that brings “unlimited” high-speed data benefits to the primary user. Called Entertainment Plus 699 F, the new Vi postpaid family plan is available at Rs. 948 for two connections. But users can add up to five members to the family plan by paying Rs. 249 extra for each new connection. The Rs. 948 plan is essentially a modified version of the Rs. 699 postpaid plan that Vi launched in July.

The plan has not been listed on the Vi website, but as first reported by OnlyTech, a document available on the official website shows that the Rs. 948 postpaid family plan is currently limited to the Uttar Pradesh East circle, since December 3, 2020. The plan offers unlimited high-speed data to the primary connection, while the allocation drops to 30GB for the second connection. It also brings 30GB data rollover for the secondary connections.

In terms of voice calling benefits, the Rs. 948 postpaid family plan brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. There are also 100 SMS per month for both primary and secondary connections.

Vi Rs. 948 postpaid family plan comes along with a list of benefits

Vi has also mentioned in the document that, as per its commercial usage policy, data usage by individuals on postpaid plans with “unlimited” data and voice benefits exceeding 150GB and voice usage of less than 50 minutes (including incoming calls) in a bill cycle will be termed as commercial. This means that the data and voice calling benefits won't technically be unlimited, but the limits are a common practice across all Indian telcos.

The Rs. 948 postpaid family plan also brings annual Vi Movies and TV access for free to both primary and secondary connections. The user on the primary connection is also eligible to avail Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 Premium on an annual basis without any additional charges. Moreover, you can add up five members to the Rs. 948 postpaid family plan by paying Rs. 249 for each member.

Vi is yet to start showing the Rs. 948 postpaid family plan on its website. Also, it is unclear whether the plan will be available in other circles in the future.

Earlier this month, Vi brought the Rs. 1,348 RedX Family postpaid plan. The operator also recently revised the Rs. 598 and Rs. 749 postpaid family plans by hiking the price to Rs. 649 and Rs. 799, respectively.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.