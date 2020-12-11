Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 948 Postpaid Family Plan With ‘Unlimited’ Data, Voice Calls Launched: Details Here

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 948 Postpaid Family Plan With ‘Unlimited’ Data, Voice Calls Launched: Details Here

The new postpaid family plan will be limited to Uttar Pradesh East circle initially.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 December 2020 17:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 948 Postpaid Family Plan With ‘Unlimited’ Data, Voice Calls Launched: Details Here

Vi (Vodafone Idea) is yet to showcase the new postpaid family plan on its website

Highlights
  • Vi (Vodafone Idea) has mentioned a new plan in an official document
  • The postpaid family plan is meant for two connections
  • Vi lets you add further members to the plan at Rs. 249 each

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has added a new postpaid family plan to its portfolio that brings “unlimited” high-speed data benefits to the primary user. Called Entertainment Plus 699 F, the new Vi postpaid family plan is available at Rs. 948 for two connections. But users can add up to five members to the family plan by paying Rs. 249 extra for each new connection. The Rs. 948 plan is essentially a modified version of the Rs. 699 postpaid plan that Vi launched in July.

The plan has not been listed on the Vi website, but as first reported by OnlyTech, a document available on the official website shows that the Rs. 948 postpaid family plan is currently limited to the Uttar Pradesh East circle, since December 3, 2020. The plan offers unlimited high-speed data to the primary connection, while the allocation drops to 30GB for the second connection. It also brings 30GB data rollover for the secondary connections.

In terms of voice calling benefits, the Rs. 948 postpaid family plan brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. There are also 100 SMS per month for both primary and secondary connections.

vi vodafone idea 948 postpaid family plan image gadgets 360 Vodafone Vi

Vi Rs. 948 postpaid family plan comes along with a list of benefits

 

Vi has also mentioned in the document that, as per its commercial usage policy, data usage by individuals on postpaid plans with “unlimited” data and voice benefits exceeding 150GB and voice usage of less than 50 minutes (including incoming calls) in a bill cycle will be termed as commercial. This means that the data and voice calling benefits won't technically be unlimited, but the limits are a common practice across all Indian telcos.

The Rs. 948 postpaid family plan also brings annual Vi Movies and TV access for free to both primary and secondary connections. The user on the primary connection is also eligible to avail Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 Premium on an annual basis without any additional charges. Moreover, you can add up five members to the Rs. 948 postpaid family plan by paying Rs. 249 for each member.

Vi is yet to start showing the Rs. 948 postpaid family plan on its website. Also, it is unclear whether the plan will be available in other circles in the future.

Earlier this month, Vi brought the Rs. 1,348 RedX Family postpaid plan. The operator also recently revised the Rs. 598 and Rs. 749 postpaid family plans by hiking the price to Rs. 649 and Rs. 799, respectively.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi Rs 948 postpaid family plan, Rs 948 Vi postpaid plan, Vi Entertainment Plus 699 F, Vi, Vodafone Idea, Vodafone
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
The Game Awards 2020: Among Us, Super Smash Bros. Get New Additions; Mass Effect, Dragon Age 4 Teased, More
Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 948 Postpaid Family Plan With ‘Unlimited’ Data, Voice Calls Launched: Details Here
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Teased for India Launch
  3. Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Redmi 9 Power Could Come With Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on the Web, Again
  6. Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Launched
  7. Fantastic Four, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Announced in MCU
  8. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
  10. Apple Launches New AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Priced at Rs. 59,900
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 948 Postpaid Family Plan With ‘Unlimited’ Data, Voice Calls Launched: Details Here
  2. The Game Awards 2020: Among Us, Super Smash Bros. Get New Additions; Mass Effect, Dragon Age 4 Teased, More
  3. Google Assistant Can Read Out Your Notifications When Using Any Wired Headphone
  4. Google Is Making It Easier to Use Microsoft Office Files in Workspace Apps
  5. Microsoft Flight Simulator Coming to Xbox Series S/X in Summer 2021 With Same Level of Depth as PC
  6. Star Wars Spinoffs to New Marvel Series: Everything Disney Announced
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLCs Coming Early 2021, Amassed Around $480 Million Pre-Launch, Console Players Hit With Bugs
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on a Browser Benchmark
  9. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S India Launch Teased
  10. Just Cause: Mobile Free-to-Play Action Shooter With Multiplayer, Co-Op Modes Announced at The Game Awards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com