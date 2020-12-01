Vi (Vodafone Idea) has revised its entry-level postpaid family plans by Rs. 50. The latest change is applicable to the Rs. 598 and Rs. 749 postpaid plans that both were launched under the Red Together portfolio last year. Both plans are specifically designed for multiple users sharing a single postpaid plan. While the Rs. 598 Vi postpaid plan was designed for two connections, the Rs. 749 plan was aimed at three connections. The update is reflecting on the My Vi website.

As per the official listing, initially spotted by OnlyTech, the Rs. 598 postpaid by Vi (Vodafone Idea) has been revised to Rs. 649. The Rs. 749 plan, on the other hand, has been hiked to Rs. 799.

The fresh update doesn't bring any changes to the benefits bundled with the postpaid family plans. This means that the updated Rs. 649 plan will continue to offer a total of 80GB high-speed data allocation that includes 50GB for primary connection and the remaining 30GB for secondary connection. In contrast, the revised Rs. 799 postpaid plan will come with 120GB of high-speed data quota that comprises 60GB for primary connection and 30GB for the two secondary connections.

Vi provides a data rollover of 200GB for the primary connection and 50GB for the secondary connections on the entry-level postpaid family plans. There are also unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS messages per month for each user. Further, the plans come with one-year membership to Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium — worth Rs. 999 each — for the primary connection. Secondary connections also get one year of Vi Movies & TV access.

The Rs. 649 and Rs. 799 postpaid plans were launched at Rs. 598 and Rs. 749, respectively, in June 2019. Alongside the two entry-level plans, Vi brought the Rs. 399, Rs. 899, and Rs. 999 plans under the Red Together portfolio.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.