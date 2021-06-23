Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced a new prepaid plan that offers 50GB total data with no daily limit. The telecom operator follows Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in introducing such a plan for its subscribers. Jio has a similar plan with similar data benefit and price in its Freedom plan kitty that was announced recently. Airtel also announced a similar pack just a few days ago, priced at Rs. 456, and offering 50GB bulk data.

Vi has a new Rs. 447 prepaid plan that offers 50GB of bulk data with no daily limit attached to it. The plan also offers truly unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS messages per day. This plan comes with a validity of 60 days and offers free access to Vi Movies and TV that has movies, original content, live TV, and news content. This prepaid plan was first spotted by OnlyTech and is visible on the Vi app as well.

Jio offers the same benefits at the same price. The data speed after the 50GB limit will drop down to 64Kbps. The Rs. 447 Jio prepaid plan also bundles free access to the Jio suite of apps that include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The Rs. 447 plan is part of Jio's Freedom plans range that start from as low as Rs. 127 and go up to Rs. 2,397. The base plan offers 12GB total data and 15 days validity, whilst the most premium plan offers 365GB data and 365 days validity.

To take on Jio' Rs. 447 pack, Airtel introduced a Rs. 456 prepaid plan recently and it also offers the same benefits as the Jio and Vodafone plans. Post the given data cap, users will be charged at a rate of 50 paise per megabyte as well as Re. 1 for local and Rs. 1.5 for every national SMS message. Additionally, Airtel offers 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition as well as access to Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music. There's free Hello Tunes access, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, and free access to online courses offered by Shaw Academy as well.

