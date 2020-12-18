Vi (Vodafone Idea) has launched a new Rs. 399 digital exclusive plan for customers who place an order for a new SIM via its website. It is available as both prepaid and postpaid plans but is exclusively available on the Vi website. The prepaid plan offers some data and SMS benefits, as well as longer validity than the Rs. 297 plan. You also get Vi Movies & TV access as additional benefits. The postpaid Rs. 399 digital exclusive plan brings extra 150GB data with roll over, as well as SMS benefits.

Vi customers can opt for the Rs. 399 plan when they purchase a new SIM from the website. It is available with both prepaid and postpaid options. The prepaid Rs. 399 plan offers 1.5GB per day and 100 SMS per day. It is valid for 56 days and offers access to Vi Movies & TV. The older Rs. 297 plan from Vi comes with 28 days validity.

The postpaid Rs. 399 digital exclusive plan comes with 40GB data and 100 SMS per month with additional 150GB data for six months. You also get 200GB roll over. Additional benefits with this plan include Vi Movies and TV subscription.

To purchase this Rs. 399 plan, you will need to enter your contact and address details on the Vi website, and an OTP will be sent to you to complete the order.

The other first recharge plans include Rs. 97, Rs. 197, Rs. 297, Rs. 497, and Rs. 647. These can be purchased online or offline and come with varied validity and data limits.

Recently, Vi started rolling out its anticipated Wi-Fi calling service in India in certain circles according to a report. The company has also brought new Rs. 59 and Rs. 65 prepaid recharge plans to select circles.

