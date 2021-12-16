Vi (Vodafone Idea) has officially introduced four new prepaid plans — Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, and Rs. 699. The plans are live on the website as well as the mobile app and users can start recharging without any delay. The Rs. 155 and Rs. 239 plans will be a relief for users who were looking for a decent plan from Vi under Rs. 250. Following the tariff hikes, the popular low-end plans from Vi had become expensive and users were left with scanty options to choose from.

The Rs. 666 and Rs. 699 plans give users perks including unlimited voice calling, weekend data rollover, data delights offer, access to Vi Movies and TV VIP.

Vi Rs. 155, R.s 239, Rs. 666, Rs. 699 Plan Benefits, Validity

Here is a look at the detailed benefits of the new prepaid plans offered by Vi:

Vi Rs. 155 prepaid plan details

Under the Rs. 155 plan from Vi, users get 1GB of data with a validity of 24 days along with unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS messages.

Vi Rs. 239 prepaid plan details

Under the Rs 239 plan from Vi, user will get 1GB of daily data with a validity of 24 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day are also a part of this plan.

Vi Rs. 666 prepaid plan details

The Rs. 666 plan from Vi offers users 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day for a period of 77 days. Additional benefits of the plan include Binge All Night, Data Delight Offer, Weekend Data Rollover, and free access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs. 699 prepaid plan details

The Rs. 699 prepaid plan from Vi offers the users 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day over a period of 56 days. Additional benefits of the plan include Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, Data Delights offer, and free access to Vi Movies and TV.

Earlier this week, Vi announced a partnership with Hungama music, which will offer Vi prepaid and postpaid users six months of Hungama Premium subscription for free. Vi subscribers will also get a chance to attend 52 live digital concerts on the Vi app.