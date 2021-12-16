Technology News
loading

Vi Launches Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans: Benefits, Validity

Vi’s Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, and Rs. 699 plans are live on the website as well as the mobile app.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 16 December 2021 18:38 IST
Vi Launches Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans: Benefits, Validity

Vi's Rs. 666 and Rs. 699 plans give users perks including unlimited voice calling, weekend data rollover

Highlights
  • Under the Rs. 155 plan from Vi, users get 1GB of data for 24 days
  • The Rs. 666 plan from Vi offers users 1.5GB daily data
  • The Rs. 699 prepaid plan from Vi offers users 3GB of daily data

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has officially introduced four new prepaid plans — Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, and Rs. 699. The plans are live on the website as well as the mobile app and users can start recharging without any delay. The Rs. 155 and Rs. 239 plans will be a relief for users who were looking for a decent plan from Vi under Rs. 250. Following the tariff hikes, the popular low-end plans from Vi had become expensive and users were left with scanty options to choose from.

The Rs. 666 and Rs. 699 plans give users perks including unlimited voice calling, weekend data rollover, data delights offer, access to Vi Movies and TV VIP.

Vi Rs. 155, R.s 239, Rs. 666, Rs. 699 Plan Benefits, Validity

Here is a look at the detailed benefits of the new prepaid plans offered by Vi:

Vi Rs. 155 prepaid plan details

Under the Rs. 155 plan from Vi, users get 1GB of data with a validity of 24 days along with unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS messages.

Vi Rs. 239 prepaid plan details

Under the Rs 239 plan from Vi, user will get 1GB of daily data with a validity of 24 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day are also a part of this plan.

Vi Rs. 666 prepaid plan details

The Rs. 666 plan from Vi offers users 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day for a period of 77 days. Additional benefits of the plan include Binge All Night, Data Delight Offer, Weekend Data Rollover, and free access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs. 699 prepaid plan details

The Rs. 699 prepaid plan from Vi offers the users 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day over a period of 56 days. Additional benefits of the plan include Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, Data Delights offer, and free access to Vi Movies and TV.

Earlier this week, Vi announced a partnership with Hungama music, which will offer Vi prepaid and postpaid users six months of Hungama Premium subscription for free. Vi subscribers will also get a chance to attend 52 live digital concerts on the Vi app.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi, Vi Prepaid Plans
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Honor Play 30 Plus 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vi Launches Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans: Benefits, Validity
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  2. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  3. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  4. Spider-Man No Way Home: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  5. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  7. Acer India Brings Up to Rs. 40,000 Discount on Gaming Laptops in Sale
  8. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  10. Nothing Ear 1 to Go on Sale During Flipkart Big Saving Days
#Latest Stories
  1. UK Advertisement Watchdog Bans Crypto Companies From Hosting Ads
  2. Vi Launches Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans: Benefits, Validity
  3. The Sound of 007: Apple TV+ Plans Documentary on James Bond Soundtracks
  4. Honor Play 30 Plus 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Meta Said to Win Conditional EU Nod for Kustomer Buy
  6. MG Motor to Release NFT Series of Over 1,000 Separate Tokens
  7. Clearview AI Facial Recognition Company Breached Privacy Law: French Watchdog CNIL
  8. Rise Conference Calls Off 2022 Event Citing COVID-19 Fears
  9. Realme GT 2 India Launch Tipped, Realme GT 2 Pro Likely to Come With 150-Degree Ultra Wide Camera
  10. EaseMyTrip Acquires YoloBus for Undisclosed Amount to Expand Non-Air Business
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com