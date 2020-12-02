Vi (Vodafone Idea) has expanded its postpaid family plans lineup with the launch of a Rs. 1,348 RedX Family plan. The new plan brings benefits including Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Zee5 Premium subscription for one year. Also, it comes for two connections — meaning the Rs. 1,348 postpaid plan can be used between two family members. The telco is also offering “unlimited” high-speed data access for the primary connection. The Rs. 1,348 RedX Family postpaid plan comes several months after Vi, erstwhile Vodafone Idea, brought its Red Together postpaid plans for families.

As per a listing on the Vi website, initially spotted by OnlyTech, the Rs. 1,348 postpaid plan sits alongside the existing postpaid family plans offered by the telco.

Rs. 1,348 Vi (Vodafone Idea) RedX Family postpaid plan benefits

The official listing shows that the Rs. 1,348 Vi RedX Family postpaid plan offers unlimited high-speed data for the primary connection, while the secondary one will get 30GB high-speed data allocation. In case the secondary connection requires additional high-speed data, this can be availed at Rs. 20 per GB. There is also a data rollover of up to 50GB for the secondary connection.

In addition to distinct benefits, the Rs. 1,348 postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per month.

Vi hasn't defined how much high-speed data and voice calling minutes it will offer under the unlimited quota. However, it is likely to be on the basis of the operator's commercial usage policy where data over 150GB and voice usage over 50 minutes in a billing cycle is termed as commercial usage.

Specifically for the primary connection, the Rs. 1,348 plan brings a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime worth Rs. 999, Netflix worth Rs. 5,988, and Zee5 Premium worth Rs. 999. There is also access to international and domestic airport lounges four times per year (including one international) for the primary connection.

The Rs. 1,348 postpaid plan seems limited to certain circles at this moment. It follows the revision of the entry-level Rs. 598 and Rs. 749 postpaid family plans that were recently hiked to Rs. 649 and Rs. 799, respectively.

