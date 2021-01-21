Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vi Partners With MFine to Give Free Medical Consultations to Customers via Chat and Video Sessions

Vi Partners With MFine to Give Free Medical Consultations to Customers via Chat and Video Sessions

Vi customers can also get one-month free MFine care membership by using the code available in the Vi app.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 January 2021 17:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vi Partners With MFine to Give Free Medical Consultations to Customers via Chat and Video Sessions

Vi customers can avail this service for free, regardless of their plan

Highlights
  • Vi offers video consultation to its customers by partnering with MFine
  • Customers can use the Vi app to use this service
  • Vi will help customers connect to over 4,000 doctors

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has partnered with MFine AI-powered healthcare platform to connect patients with doctors through instant chat and video consultation. Vi customers can use the Vi app to connect with over 4,000 doctors from over 600 reputed hospitals across 35 specialties on MFine at no extra charge. This service, announced via a press release, comes at a time when physically visiting hospitals for consultations are deemed risky due to the ongoing pandemic and people are generally advised to stay in their homes.

Gadgets360 has reached out to the company to seek clarity on how long the free access to MFine consultations would last.

Through the Vi app, Vi customers will be able to connect with over 4,000 doctors in the country. They can do so at no extra charge, regardless of their pack or plan. They can upload images, past medical records, and prescriptions for their doctors to analyse. Patients can reach out to doctors via instant chat and video consultation, allowing them to stay in the safety of their homes.

To get connected with a doctor, open the Vi app, and look for unlock a better tomorrow with Vi section. Here, you will see the MFine card with a view details option. Click on it and you will be shown a description along with the claim your benefit option that will then give you a disclaimer with a Proceed button. Tapping on this will take you to the MFine app (or ask you to install the app). Once in the MFine app, register with your Vi number, select your ailment, select a doctor, and start the consultation.

Vi customers can also get one-month free MFine Care membership by using the code that is also available in the Unlock a better tomorrow with Vi section in the Vi app. With the membership, MFine users can avail 50 percent off on all consultations, along with an additional 20 percent off on health check packages.

 

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, MFine, Coronavirus
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, 12.4-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India

Related Stories

Vi Partners With MFine to Give Free Medical Consultations to Customers via Chat and Video Sessions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  2. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  3. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G First Impressions
  5. Asus ROG Moba 5 Series Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 Key Specifications Tipped
  7. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Now Offer Annual Subscription Option: Report
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.4-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India
  9. Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite Indian Models’ Specifications Leak Online
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C3 Crosses 1-Million Sales Mark in India, Gets a Limited-Period Discount
  2. Mi Watch Lite India Launch May Be Imminent After Allegedly Receiving BIS Certification
  3. Infinix Hot 10 Play With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Raspberry Pi Pico Microcontroller With Custom RP2040 Processor Launched
  5. iPhone 13 Series Said to Have Improved Face ID Tech, Pro Models Rumoured With New Camera
  6. Mozilla Firefox 85 to Allow Easy Installation of Supported Extensions for Android Users
  7. Samsung Display to Mass Produce 90Hz OLED Panels for Laptops Beginning March
  8. Bitcoin Slumps 10 Percent as Pullback From Record High Gathers Pace
  9. Apple’s First VR Headset Said to Be Niche Precursor to Eventual AR Glasses
  10. Vi Partners With MFine to Give Free Medical Consultations to Customers via Chat and Video Sessions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com