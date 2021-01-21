Vi (Vodafone Idea) has partnered with MFine AI-powered healthcare platform to connect patients with doctors through instant chat and video consultation. Vi customers can use the Vi app to connect with over 4,000 doctors from over 600 reputed hospitals across 35 specialties on MFine at no extra charge. This service, announced via a press release, comes at a time when physically visiting hospitals for consultations are deemed risky due to the ongoing pandemic and people are generally advised to stay in their homes.

Gadgets360 has reached out to the company to seek clarity on how long the free access to MFine consultations would last.

Through the Vi app, Vi customers will be able to connect with over 4,000 doctors in the country. They can do so at no extra charge, regardless of their pack or plan. They can upload images, past medical records, and prescriptions for their doctors to analyse. Patients can reach out to doctors via instant chat and video consultation, allowing them to stay in the safety of their homes.

To get connected with a doctor, open the Vi app, and look for unlock a better tomorrow with Vi section. Here, you will see the MFine card with a view details option. Click on it and you will be shown a description along with the claim your benefit option that will then give you a disclaimer with a Proceed button. Tapping on this will take you to the MFine app (or ask you to install the app). Once in the MFine app, register with your Vi number, select your ailment, select a doctor, and start the consultation.

Vi customers can also get one-month free MFine Care membership by using the code that is also available in the Unlock a better tomorrow with Vi section in the Vi app. With the membership, MFine users can avail 50 percent off on all consultations, along with an additional 20 percent off on health check packages.

